Samsung Wireless Gamepad Specifications

Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.

Samsung Wireless Gamepad

Part Number: EI-GP20

General

  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Manufacturer
    Samsung

Header

  • Brand
    Samsung
  • Product Line
    Samsung
  • Model
    EI-GP20
  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Compatibility
    Android

Input Device

  • Product Type
    gamepad
  • Connectivity Technology
    wireless
  • Wireless Technology
    Bluetooth
  • Controls
    2 triggers, 4 action buttons, D-pad, Play button, Select button, Start button, dual analog sticks
  • Features
    Auto Connection, Near Field Communication (NFC), USB host powered, adjustable holder range between 4 to 6.3" display

Battery

  • Rechargeable Battery
    rechargeable
  • Technology
    lithium ion

Miscellaneous

  • Color
    black
  • Color Category
    black

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    5.4 in
  • Depth
    3.4 in
  • Height
    1.3 in
  • Weight
    6.88 oz

General

  • Manufacturer
    Samsung

Where to Buy

Samsung Wireless Gamepad

Visit manufacturer site for details.

CNET earns fees when you click these offers.