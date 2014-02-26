Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Samsung Wireless Gamepad
Part Number: EI-GP20
General
Packaged Quantity1
- ManufacturerSamsung
Header
BrandSamsung
Product LineSamsung
ModelEI-GP20
CompatibilityAndroid
Input Device
Product Typegamepad
Connectivity Technologywireless
Wireless TechnologyBluetooth
Controls2 triggers, 4 action buttons, D-pad, Play button, Select button, Start button, dual analog sticks
FeaturesAuto Connection, Near Field Communication (NFC), USB host powered, adjustable holder range between 4 to 6.3" display
Battery
Rechargeable Batteryrechargeable
Technologylithium ion
Miscellaneous
Colorblack
Color Categoryblack
Dimensions & Weight
Width5.4 in
Depth3.4 in
Height1.3 in
Weight6.88 oz
General
