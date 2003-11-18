Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Samsung VGA 1000 (Sprint)
Part Number: VGA-1000SLVSPT
Phone Features
-
Polyphonic RingerYes
-
Short Messaging Service (SMS)Yes
-
Voice DialingYes
-
Volume ControlYes
-
Phone FunctionsVoice control, call timer, conference call, voice dialing, vibrating alert
-
Additional FeaturesIntelligent typing (T9), flash light, TTY compatible, E-911 compliant
Details
-
Antennaexternal
-
Integrated ComponentsRear-facing camera
-
Body ColorSilver
Cellular
-
TechnologyCDMA2000 1X / AMPS
-
Typecellular phone
-
Integrated Componentsrear-facing camera
-
BandCDMA2000 1X 1900/800 / AMPS 800
-
Phone Form Factorfolder (flip)
-
Service ProviderSprint Nextel
Messaging & Internet
-
Cellular Messaging ServicesSMS
-
WAP Protocol SupportedWAP 2.0
-
PCS Vision capableYes
-
Mobile ServicesPCS Business Connection, PCS Messaging, PCS Voice Command, PCS Web, PCS ringers download, PCS screen savers download, Picture Mail
-
Messaging ServicesSMS
Miscellaneous
-
Colorsilver
-
Color Categorysilver
Communications
-
Communication FeaturesInternet browser
Display (2nd)
-
Color Supportcolor
Display
-
Multi-language MenuYes
-
TechnologyTFT
-
Display IndicatorsPCS Vision access, TTY indicator, silent ring signal, text message waiting, voice message waiting, alarm clock indicator, battery meter, divert indicator, missed calls indicator, ringer alert off, ringer alert on, roaming, signal strength
-
Display Resolution128 x 160 pixels
-
Color Depth16-bit (65000 colors)
-
Color Supportcolor
-
Display LanguagesEnglish, Spanish
-
Featuresbacklit, screensaver, wallpaper
Organizer
-
Personal Information Managementalarm clock, calculator, calendar, currency conversion, reminder, stopwatch
-
Alarm ClockYes
-
Missed Calls Memory20
-
Dialed Calls Memory20
-
Received Calls Memory20
-
Phone Book Entries Qty300
Camera
-
Digital Zoom4
-
Camera Light Sourceflash
Security Features
-
Phone LockYes
-
Restrict Access to Phone BookYes
Battery
-
Talk TimeUp to 180 min
-
Run Time DetailsTalk: up to 204 min
Standby: up to 192 hrs
-
Rechargeable BatteryRechargeable
-
Required Qty1
Digital Camera
-
Exposure Modesautomatic, manual
-
Digital Zoom4
-
Self-Timer Delay10 sec, 5 sec
-
White Balanceautomatic, presets
-
Camera Light Sourceflash
Header
-
BrandSamsung
-
Product LineSamsung SPH
-
Modela620
-
Packaged Quantity1
Features
-
Phone Functionscall timer, conference call, vibrating alert, voice control, voice dialing
-
Additional FeaturesE-911 compliant, TTY compatible, flash light, intelligent typing (T9)
Power Adapter
-
Typepower adapter
Optical Sensor
-
Sensor Resolution0.3 pixels
Service & Support
-
Type1 year warranty
Dimensions & Weight
-
Width1.9 in
-
Depth1 in
-
Height3.5 in
-
Weight4.48 oz
General
- ManufacturerSamsung