Samsung VGA 1000 (Sprint) Specifications

Samsung VGA 1000 (Sprint)

Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.

Samsung VGA 1000 (Sprint)

Part Number: VGA-1000SLVSPT

Phone Features

  • Polyphonic Ringer
    Yes
  • Short Messaging Service (SMS)
    Yes
  • Voice Dialing
    Yes
  • Volume Control
    Yes
  • Phone Functions
    Voice control, call timer, conference call, voice dialing, vibrating alert
  • Additional Features
    Intelligent typing (T9), flash light, TTY compatible, E-911 compliant

Details

  • Antenna
    external
  • Integrated Components
    Rear-facing camera
  • Body Color
    Silver

Cellular

  • Technology
    CDMA2000 1X / AMPS
  • Type
    cellular phone
  • Integrated Components
    rear-facing camera
  • Band
    CDMA2000 1X 1900/800 / AMPS 800
  • Phone Form Factor
    folder (flip)
  • Service Provider
    Sprint Nextel

Messaging & Internet

  • Cellular Messaging Services
    SMS
  • WAP Protocol Supported
    WAP 2.0
  • PCS Vision capable
    Yes
  • Mobile Services
    PCS Business Connection, PCS Messaging, PCS Voice Command, PCS Web, PCS ringers download, PCS screen savers download, Picture Mail
  • Messaging Services
    SMS

Miscellaneous

  • Color
    silver
  • Color Category
    silver

Communications

  • Communication Features
    Internet browser

Display (2nd)

  • Color Support
    color

Display

  • Multi-language Menu
    Yes
  • Technology
    TFT
  • Display Indicators
    PCS Vision access, TTY indicator, silent ring signal, text message waiting, voice message waiting, alarm clock indicator, battery meter, divert indicator, missed calls indicator, ringer alert off, ringer alert on, roaming, signal strength
  • Display Resolution
    128 x 160 pixels
  • Color Depth
    16-bit (65000 colors)
  • Color Support
    color
  • Display Languages
    English, Spanish
  • Features
    backlit, screensaver, wallpaper

Organizer

  • Personal Information Management
    alarm clock, calculator, calendar, currency conversion, reminder, stopwatch
  • Alarm Clock
    Yes
  • Missed Calls Memory
    20
  • Dialed Calls Memory
    20
  • Received Calls Memory
    20
  • Phone Book Entries Qty
    300

Camera

  • Digital Zoom
    4
  • Camera Light Source
    flash

Security Features

  • Phone Lock
    Yes
  • Restrict Access to Phone Book
    Yes

Battery

  • Talk Time
    Up to 180 min
  • Run Time Details
    Talk: up to 204 min
    Standby: up to 192 hrs
  • Rechargeable Battery
    Rechargeable
  • Required Qty
    1

Digital Camera

  • Exposure Modes
    automatic, manual
  • Digital Zoom
    4
  • Self-Timer Delay
    10 sec, 5 sec
  • White Balance
    automatic, presets
  • Camera Light Source
    flash

Header

  • Brand
    Samsung
  • Product Line
    Samsung SPH
  • Model
    a620
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Features

  • Phone Functions
    call timer, conference call, vibrating alert, voice control, voice dialing
  • Additional Features
    E-911 compliant, TTY compatible, flash light, intelligent typing (T9)

Power Adapter

  • Type
    power adapter

Optical Sensor

  • Sensor Resolution
    0.3 pixels

Service & Support

  • Type
    1 year warranty

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    1.9 in
  • Depth
    1 in
  • Height
    3.5 in
  • Weight
    4.48 oz

General

  • Manufacturer
    Samsung

Where to Buy

Samsung VGA 1000 (Sprint)

Part Number: VGA-1000SLVSPT

Visit manufacturer site for details.

CNET earns fees when you click these offers.