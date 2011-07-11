Samsung HS3000 Bluetooth Headset Prices

Samsung HS3000 Bluetooth Headset

Samsung HS3000 Bluetooth Headset

Part Number: BHS3000NBACSTA

CNET Editors' Rating

 Very good
* Product and pricing data are sourced from third parties for informational purposes only. We strive to provide correct information, but are not responsible for inaccuracies. Should you find any errors, please help us by reporting it here.