General

  • Bluetooth Profiles
    Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP), Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP), Hands-Free Profile (HFP)
  • Digital Player Type
    Flash based
  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Color
    gray
  • Additional Features
    Ambient Sound mode
  • Manufacturer
    Samsung

Headphones

Microphone

  • Type
    Two microphones - built-in
  • Microphone Form Factor
    built-in

Connections

  • Type
    USB 2.0

Miscellaneous

  • Included Accessories
    3 pairs of ear tips (small, medium, large), 3 pairs of wing tips (small, medium, large), USB charge cable
  • Colour Category
    gray

Battery

  • Rechargeable Battery
    rechargeable
  • Battery Life Details
    Music playback - up to 7 hour(s)
    Bluetooth Audio Streaming - up to 5 hour(s)

System Requirements

  • Peripheral / Interface Devices
    1.5 GB RAM
  • OS Required
    Android 4.4 (KitKat) or later

Network & Internet Multimedia

  • Connectivity Interfaces
    Bluetooth 4.2

Internet of Things (IoT)

  • Intelligent Assistant
    Bixby

