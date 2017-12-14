Samsung Gear IconX (Gray, 2018)
Part Number: SM-R140NZAAXAR
General
Bluetooth ProfilesAdvanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP), Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP), Hands-Free Profile (HFP)
Digital Player TypeFlash based
Packaged Quantity1
Colorgray
Additional FeaturesAmbient Sound mode
- ManufacturerSamsung
Headphones
Microphone
TypeTwo microphones - built-in
Microphone Form Factorbuilt-in
Connections
TypeUSB 2.0
Miscellaneous
Included Accessories3 pairs of ear tips (small, medium, large), 3 pairs of wing tips (small, medium, large), USB charge cable
Colour Categorygray
Battery
Rechargeable Batteryrechargeable
Battery Life DetailsMusic playback - up to 7 hour(s)
Bluetooth Audio Streaming - up to 5 hour(s)
Header
BrandSamsung
Product LineSamsung Gear
ModelIconX (2018)
System Requirements
Peripheral / Interface Devices1.5 GB RAM
OS RequiredAndroid 4.4 (KitKat) or later
Network & Internet Multimedia
-
Connectivity InterfacesBluetooth 4.2
Internet of Things (IoT)
-
Intelligent AssistantBixby
General
