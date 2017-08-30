CNET también está disponible en español.

Samsung's $200 fitness tracker has Spotify, GPS and can swim

The Samsung Gear Fit 2 arrived a year ago and very nearly won us over with a sharp design and loads of features. It had drawbacks, though: You couldn't shower or swim with it.

The newest Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro looks to compete with Garmin and Fitbit's best trackers with a deeper feature set and close to smartwatch-like functions. Most importantly, it adds 5 ATM swim-ready water resistance, onboard GPS and offline music storage for Spotify.

samsung-gear-fit-pro-2-ifa-4

Slim and curved, with swim and GPS support.

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Samsung's larger Gear Sport smartwatch does the same, but to cram that in a smaller design like the Fit 2 Pro feels like a win.

But it's also a little more expensive: The tracker costs $200 in the US (about £155 or $AU250), and arrives Sept. 15. 

samsung-gear-fit-pro-2-ifa-11

You can drop it in your water glass now, and leave it there (or go for a swim).

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Samsung promises improved heart rate and fitness tracking, which is a good thing since we were disappointed last time. The Fit 2 Pro can measure heart rate every second but defaults to once every 10 minutes, while fitness tracking adds Auto Pause during workouts.

  • 1.5-inch curved Super AMOLED touch display with Gorilla Glass 3
  • Tizen OS
  • 4GB of onboard storage
  • Support for Spotify music downloads
  • 50 meter (5 ATM) water resistance, MIL STD 810G dust resistance
  • Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi
  • GPS/GLONASS/Beidou
  • Heart rate tracking
  • Barometer
  • 200mAh battery
  • Works with Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0 and later

