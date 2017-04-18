Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus review:

A big-phone lover's dream, but man, that fingerprint reader

Reviewed:
The Good The Galaxy S8 Plus is a big phone that manages to make a 6.2-inch screen look graceful. It has every hardware and software advantage of the ultrasleek, curved Galaxy S8, including long battery life.

The Bad You'll have to reach higher to get to the fingerprint sensor on the back -- a straight day of this and it gets annoying.

The Bottom Line Lovers of big phones won't find a prettier device with a larger screen anywhere else, but you'll want to make sure it isn't too tall for you, and the fingerprint reader too hard to reach, before you commit.

8.8 Overall
  • Design 8.0
  • Features 9.0
  • Performance 9.0
  • Camera 8.0
  • Battery 9.0

If you believe that more screen equals better screen, you're in luck. The Galaxy S8 Plus is exactly the Galaxy S8 with a larger display: 6.2 inches instead of 5.8.

samsung-galaxy-s8-010.jpgEnlarge Image

The S8 Plus, left, and S8.

Sarah Tew/CNET

That makes it taller and wider, with a bigger battery (3,500mAh instead of 3,000mAh) and a higher price ($850, £779 or AU$1,349). And... what else?

That's it.

You get all the same core software features and hardware guts as the smaller S8. Like a vast, crystal-clear display, a superspeedy processor and a camera that takes great shots in bright daylight and low light.

There's no second camera lens like the iPhone 7 Plus, no extra perk that comes in the box. As with the Google Pixel XL, the S8 Plus is simply a larger option for people who like big phones.

And as far as its dimensions go, the S8 Plus is a winner. It's slimmer than you'd expect for a phone with a bigger screen than the iPhone 7 Plus, Google Pixel XL and OnePlus 3T, all with their 5.5-inch displays. That gives you a way bigger canvas for typing, reading, watching movies and gazing at your photos. Plus, the Plus is dead sexy. And it's kind of amazing that it sticks out of pockets just a tad higher than the smaller-screened Google Pixel XL.

But the downside here is that you'll be stretching to reach the vertical fingerprint reader on the back of the phone -- it's awkwardly placed to the left of the camera lens (as you look at the screen; it's on the right if you look at the back, as below).

gsochoplus-06-ny.jpgEnlarge Image

The fingerprint reader is that little pad to the right of the camera lens.

Ariel Nunez/CNET

