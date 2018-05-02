Samsung

Who says you need a big budget to enjoy a big Samsung phone?

The South Korean giant's latest phones are the A6 and A6 Plus and they're for those who like Samsung's designs but aren't all about the cost that comes with the Galaxy S9 and Note 8.

Photography is evidently a focus here, with plenty of megapixels to go around. The A6 Plus has a 16MP and 5MP dual-camera combo on the rear, and a big ol' 24MP camera on the front. The A6 has 16MP cameras on both the front and back.

As usual, though, the salient cosmetic difference is screen size. The A6 sports a 5.6-inch, 720x1,480-pixel screen, while the A6 Plus is bigger and clearer at 6 inches and 1,080x2,220 pixels. You'll note both have a 18.5:9 screen ratio that follows the big screen, small-bezel trend of late.

The A6 Plus gets a slightly more powerful processor, too, with an octa-core 1.8GHz CPU over the A6's octa-core 1.6GHz. It wasn't clarified whether both will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip or one of Samsung's own Exynos processors. Both models will have versions with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

What Samsung did not announce is price. In the coming weeks the phones will be released in certain European, Asian and Latin American countries, Samsung said, before hitting South Korea, Africa and China.

Key specs