Samsung Digimax L60 - digital camera Prices

Samsung Digimax L60 - digital camera

Samsung Digimax L60 - digital camera

Part Number: DIGIMAX-L60 Released: 30 Apr 2006

CNET Editors' Rating

 Very good
* Product and pricing data are sourced from third parties for informational purposes only. We strive to provide correct information, but are not responsible for inaccuracies. Should you find any errors, please help us by reporting it here.