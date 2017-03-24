Samsung's CF591 throws the basics in a 27-inch curve

Samsung

Though it's not an outstanding deal at its manufacturer price of $350 (£244, AU$550), Samsung's C27F591 stacks up pretty competitively against the handful of 27-inch curved monitors selling for about $300 (£230, hard to find in Australia). Its specs peg it as a general-purpose HD display; though it supports FreeSync, there aren't a ton of gaming-friendly options, and it maxes out at 60Hz for its vertical refresh rate.

Compare that to the very similar MSI Optix G27C, which likely uses the same panel (it's made by Samsung) but differentiates itself by supporting 144Hz and offering a higher maximum brightness of 300 nits vs. the Samsung's 250 nits.

It does have a decent color gamut of over 100 percent sRGB, and with built-in speakers is suited for streaming entertainment. It's also pretty sleek looking with a round base. And if you've got an old, old system Samsung includes a VGA connector, an otherwise quickly disappearing feature.