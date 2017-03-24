The leak-detector market, ironically enough, is flooded with devices.

Most of the gadgets have the same basic design -- two probes that set off an alarm when they're connected by water. So, it's tough for a new entry to rise above the rest, which makes it all the more surprising that one just did.

The Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector costs $50 (that's about £40 or AU$65), placing it firmly in the middle of the leak detector price range. But the Roost's design surprised me by working better than most of the devices at the high end of the market.

The Roost detector is feature rich, as far as flood sensors go. It has two probes, running parallel in a loop around the base of the device, to sense water. It also tracks humidity and temperature, graphing them so you can see trends over a 24-hour or seven-day period.