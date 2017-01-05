Razer's Project Valerie is a gaming laptop with a triple-screen surprise

Every year at CES, Razer is a good for a couple of cool PC prototypes or concept pieces. The inventive tech company was once best known for its hard-core gaming accessories, like mice and keyboards, but has quickly become a leader in the laptop category with its Blade systems.

The newest laptop from Razer is a prototype called Project Valerie, and it's very different from the current Razer lineup, which goes for a slim minimalism. For example, the Blade Pro is a very portable gaming laptop, and the Blade Stealth is a very sharp-looking MacBook alternative.

But the new Project Valerie is bigger and bolder. Its 17-inch display is packed into a pretty thick case, but only because there are two additional 17-inch displays hidden in inside the lid. Razer says this is, "the world's first portable laptop with three built-in monitors." Which seems to be true, even if it's only because no one has thought to try an idea like this before. The two extra screens pop out from either side of the main display, via what Razer calls "an automated deployment mechanism," and snap into place without needing user adjustment.

The laptop has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card, which is the current top of the line for laptops, and each of the three displays uses Nvidia G-sync technology, which matches the screen refresh rate and the output of the graphics hardware.

While we're used to new laptops that are 3 pounds or less, and as thin as 10mm, this one goes in a different direction. Project Valerie is 1.5 inches thick and weighs around 12 pounds, according to Razer. As this is a concept piece, there's currently no information on a potential price or availability, so don't expect to find it for sale anytime soon.