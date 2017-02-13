Razer's 14-inch Blade laptop takes the Kaby Lake plunge

Razer

Razer made its slim 14-inch Blade into one of the smallest VR-ready PCs last September by dropping in Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 GPU. That's now being joined by the latest "Kaby Lake" silicon from Intel.

Announced today, the Blade will run on a seventh-gen 2.8GHz Intel Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor, updated from its sixth-gen Core i7-6700HQ. We haven't seen big performance differences between the two, but it's always nice to have the latest components. Plus, it's joined by 16GB of faster 2,400MHz DDR4 memory.

Also, with the last version, Razer added a matte 14-inch IPS 1,920x1,080-resolution display alternative to its high-res 3,200x1,800-pixel touchscreen. This time around you'll have a 4K UHD (3,840x2,160-pixel) touchscreen option, alongside the full HD screen -- Intel touts this generation of chips being particularly efficient with 4K video.

The new 14-inch Razer Blade starts at $1,799 in the US and £1,899 in the UK, which roughly converts to AU$3,100. The full HD model is available now on the company's site and at other US retailers from February 20. Worldwide availability will rollout in March, while the 4K UHD model won't arrive until sometime in Q2.

Razer

Aside from the processor and memory bumps and the high-res display, the slim system remains pretty much unchanged from last year's models.

2.8GHz Intel Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 with 6GB of VRAM

16GB of system memory (DDR4, 2,400MHz)

Choice of 256GB, 512GB, 1TB PCIe-based SSD storage

Killer Wireless-AC 1535 (802.11ac + Bluetooth 4.1)

One USB-C Thunderbolt 3 and three USB 3.0 ports

HDMI 2.0 video and audio output

3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack

0.7 x 13.6 x 9.3 inches (17.9 x 345 x 235 mm)

Full HD weight: 4.1 pounds (1.86 kg)

UHD touchscreen weight: 4.3 pounds (1.95 kg)