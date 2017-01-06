Get this QNAP router and you can build your own NAS, too

Dong Ngo/CNET

QNAP is known as a popular maker of network storage servers (NAS), but today it ventured into the realm of home Wi-Fi routers with the TGX-150, unveiled at CES 2017.

Details of the TGX-150, including its Wi-Fi specs and the actual release date, are still sketchy, but for now its general specs include:

A 14nm Intel Atom 2.0GHz processor (up to 2.5GHz) with 2GB DDR3 memory

Hardware-based encryption when used as a NAS server

Built-in 2.4GHz/5GHz Dual-band 11ac MU-MIMO Wi-Fi to work as either a Wi-Fi router or an Access point

Two USB 3.0 ports (1x Type-C, 1x Type-A)

Five 1 Gigabit network ports (one WAN and four LANs)

Can host one 2.5" SATA 6Gb/s hard drive or solid-state drive

Sleek, stylish and silent, with a space-saving vertical design and fanless cooling

This is a Wi-Fi router with a built-in hardware for a NAS server. In other words, you can just add one 2.5-inch hard drive or solid-state drive and you will have both a Wi-Fi router that's also a full-feature NAS server.

QNAP says the TGX-150 uses a light version of the QNAP QTS operating system, which is used in all of its NAS servers. This means the router will provide a comprehensive way for users to manage its features and network functions.

When used as a NAS server, it will provide some of the most useful features available in QNAP NAS servers, like File Station and the ability to backup to cloud services including Google Drive, OneDrive and Dropbox. The device will also allow users to access files both locally and remotely via myQNAPcloud and CloudLink services.

Dong Ngo/CNET

In many ways, the TGX-150 is QNAP's answer to the RT1900AC from Synology, another known NAS maker that also makes Wi-Fi routers. QNAP says the TGX-150 will be available by April at this year, check back then for a full review.