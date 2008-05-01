Psystar Open Computer Specifications

Psystar Open Computer

Part Number: Open Released: 15 April 2008

General

  • Desktop type
    Gaming-friendly system
  • Manufacturer
    PsyStar Corporation

Memory

  • Max Supported Size
    4 GB

RAM

  • Technology
    DDR II SDRAM
  • Installed Size
    4 GB

Hard Drive

  • Spindle Speed
    7200
  • Installed Qty
    1
  • Capacity
    250 GB

Processor

  • Type
    Core 2 Duo
  • Processor Number
    E4500
  • Manufacturer
    Intel
  • Clock Speed
    2.2 GHz

Networking

  • Form Factor
    Internal
  • Wireless LAN Supported
    No

System

  • Hard Drive Capacity
    250 GB

Graphics Controller

  • Form Factor
    Internal

Operating System / Software

  • OS Provided: Type
    Apple MacOS X 10.5

Video Output

  • Graphics Processor
    NVIDIA GeForce 8600 GTS

Video Memory

  • Installed Size
    512 MB

