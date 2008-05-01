Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Psystar Open Computer
Part Number: Open Released: 15 April 2008
General
Desktop typeGaming-friendly system
- ManufacturerPsyStar Corporation
Memory
Max Supported Size4 GB
RAM
TechnologyDDR II SDRAM
Installed Size4 GB
Hard Drive
Spindle Speed7200
Installed Qty1
Capacity250 GB
Processor
TypeCore 2 Duo
Processor NumberE4500
ManufacturerIntel
Clock Speed2.2 GHz
Networking
Form FactorInternal
Wireless LAN SupportedNo
System
Hard Drive Capacity250 GB
Graphics Controller
Form FactorInternal
Operating System / Software
OS Provided: TypeApple MacOS X 10.5
Video Output
Graphics ProcessorNVIDIA GeForce 8600 GTS
Video Memory
Installed Size512 MB
General
