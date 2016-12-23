Connect with us

Polk Audio Boom Bit review:

A tiny Bluetooth speaker you can wear

Reviewed:
Close
Drag
  •  
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
Hot Products
3 stars

CNET Editors' Rating
0 stars Be the first to review!

The Good The Polk Boom Bit is a tiny water-resistant Bluetooth speaker that outputs a reasonable amount of sound and can be clipped on to your clothing. It has a built-in USB charger so you can plug it into your computer or USB wall power adapter. Works well as a personal speakerphone.

The Bad Sound is serviceable, but not all that good; could be a tad cheaper.

The Bottom Line The wearable Polk Boom speaker is cool, but its sound is pretty underwhelming.

6.8 Overall
  • Design 9.0
  • Features 7.0
  • Sound 4.0
  • Value 7.0

Polk's Boom Bit ($30, £40) may not be the first wearable Bluetooth speaker, but it's one of the most ambitious attempts at creating a wearable Bluetooth speaker.

The size and shape of a cigarette lighter, the tiny, ruggedized Boom Bit (1.1 ounces or 32 grams) is water-resistant and has an integrated microphone so it doubles as a speakerphone. The built-in clip allows you to securely fasten the speaker to your clothing and it's ideally worn at around collar level, where it can sit not too far from your mouth and ears. There are volume controls on the speaker, which is good.

polk-boom-bit-04.jpgEnlarge Image

The Boom Bit clips right onto your clothing.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

At close range, the 1.5-watt Boom Bit sounds pretty loud. I just wouldn't say it sounds good. It's smaller than an old transistor radio but the sound isn't much different. As you might expect, there's barely any bass and the speaker sounds strained and distorted when you push up the volume. But it does sound better -- or at least plays louder -- than your phone's speakers and people's voices sound clear during calls (little speakers like this are strongest in the midrange).

Hot Products

This week on CNET News
Uber's robot cars move in, and the homeless must move along
A wearable that can do it all: My CES 2017 wish
Why Pantsuit Nation couldn't have happened without Facebook
 

Discuss: Polk Audio Boom Bit (Blue)

Conversation powered by Livefyre