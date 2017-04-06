The Polar M430 is an Olympic coach for your wrist

Polar, the Finnish company known for its heart-rate monitors and running watches, announced the M430 running watch. The Polar M430 replaces the company's M400 running watch, which places it smack in-between the M200 running watch and the M600 smart watch.

Sarah Tew/CNET



The M430 packs GPS and an optical heart-rate monitor with 6 LEDs into a waterproof body -- up to 30 meters (with a 3 ATM rating). Despite the "running watch" label the M430 can be used to map bike rides and other activities as well as running routes. It can also track steps, distance, calories burned and sleep, as well as display notifications from your phone.

Other key features are:

Vibration alerts for hitting goals

Sleep tracking

Running measurements

Recovery measurements

Pairs with the Polar Flow app (Android, iOS) for Smart Coaching

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Polar M430 comes in dark grey, white and orange and will begin shipping in May 2017 at the cost of $229 or €229 which converts to AU$300.

Will the Polar M430 be one of our best fitness trackers? Until we can get our hands on one to test, we won't know. But check back soon for full specs and our review.