Don't have the time or patience to find a pair of the ultra-hip, hard-to-get Snapchat Spectacles? The PogoCam is a slick alternative that'll take on hands-free photo and video bound for your social networks with more than one pair of glasses or shades.

You quickly, easily attach the tiny camera (it's about the size of a tube of Chapstick) to the arm of your frames using a magnetic strip that comes in the box. The PofoCam has a 5-megapixel sensor and can store about 100 photos or two minutes of continuous 720p video.

Sarah Tew/CNET

The mini, magnetic camera is expected to cost around $150 (converts £122 or AU$207) to and launch in summer 2017. That's a bit more than the Snapchat Spectacle's original $129 pricing, but considering the easiest way to nab a pair is through online resellers, you'll probably end up paying at least double that amount -- if you're lucky.

The PogoCam's modular spin on the glasses-camera is a good fit for those who want to take hands-free photos or video from eye level, but think that remembering to carry around a dedicated pair of photo-only glasses is just plain overkill.

Sarah Tew/CNET

What's the catch? In addition to lacking the seamless allure of the Snapchat Spectacles design, the miniature camera is only compatible with pairs of sunglasses (and glasses) from PogoCam's partner brands, which include Argus and Foster Grant. At launch, the camera will ship with a pair of sunglasses of your choice.

Another downside is that in order to share your photos and videos, you'll have to remove the PogoCam from your glasses and put it into a small case that connects to your laptop. (A wireless, Bluetooth-enabled case for the PogoCam is expected to arrive shortly after launch.)

This means no live-streaming or sending Snapchat Snaps live. You can, however, share that footage anywhere you want to after you transfer to your computer -- Facebook, Twitter, Aunt Zelda's inbox, you name it.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Not everyone needs or wants a camera on their glasses, but those who do should appreciate the PogoCam's modular and compact design. It probably won't do much to help the maligned reputation glasses-cameras have, but its tasteful take is a good start.