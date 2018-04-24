CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Headphones

Plantronics' new BackBeat Go 600 could be a sweet deal

The company's new over-ear Bluetooth headphone costs $100 and has a lightweight, comfortable-looking design.

backbeatgo-600-navyEnlarge Image

The Plantronics BackBeat Go 600 in navy.

 Plantronics

Plantronics put out an affordable wireless on-ear headphone last year called the BackBeat Go 500 that sounded decent and fit comfortably -- for an on-ear model anyway. Now the company is bringing the same value concept to an over-ear design with the new BackBeat Go 600, which costs $100 and comes in four color options. (We're awaiting UK and Australian pricing and will update this post when we get it. $100 is about £70 or AU$130 converted.)

While the feature set is pretty no-frills -- there's no noise canceling -- the BackBeat Go 600 does have two equalization (EQ) modes. You can alternate between "Bass Boost" and "Balanced" EQ with the press of a button.

With memory foam in their earcups, the headphones look comfortable. I'll have more to say about what it's like to wear them -- and how they sound -- when I get my hands on a review sample in the near future. 

In the meantime, here's a look at the BackBeat Go 600's key specs, according to Plantronics:

  • Rechargeable battery delivers up to 18 hours of wireless listening time
  • Connect at up to 33 feet (10 meters) to Bluetooth-compatible phones and tablets
  • Earcups fold flat for storage in an included carrying pouch
  • Also included: An audio cable for wired listening, even if the battery is dead
  • On-ear controls for pause/play, skipping tracks, adjusting volume and taking calls
  • Wideband-enabled microphone for making calls
  • Answer calls or accesses Siri, Google Now and Cortana hands-free via voice command
  • Available now for $100 in four colors: black, khaki, navy and gray.

Where to Buy

Plantronics BackBeat Go 600

Visit manufacturer site for details.

Best Headphones for 2018

See All

  • Sony WH-1000XM2

    Sony's upgraded WH-1000XM2 headphone is doing its best to dethrone the Bose QuietComfort...

  • Bose QuietComfort 35 II

    With a new button that links directly to Google Assistant on your phone, Bose's otherwise...

  • Jabra Elite 65t

    Jabra's new truly wireless earphones are superior to the AirPods in some ways and only...

  • V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless

    The V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless looks very similar to its predecessor, but it's been significantly...

  • Beats Studio3 Wireless

    You can argue over whether Beats made a mistake not redesigning its flagship headphone...

This week on CNET News

It's your money. Take charge of it
Amazon Key In-Car delivers right to your car's trunk
Spotify overhauls free mobile listening with on-demand tracks

Share your voice