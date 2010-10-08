Philips DS8500 Fidelio Dock Specifications

Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.

Part Number: DS8500/37 Released: 1 September 2010

General

  • Speaker System Type
    speaker system with Apple dock
  • Additional Features
    Neodymium speakers, Shielding technology, PureDigital technology, Proximity sensor, iPod and iPhone compatible
  • Manufacturer
    Philips

Speaker System

  • Integrated Components
    clock
  • System Components
    1 x Speaker
  • Amplification Type
    active
  • Audio System Nominal Output Power (Total)
    30 Watt
  • Signal-To-Noise Ratio
    85 dB
  • Output Features
    Bass Reflex
  • Audio Amplifier
    integrated
  • Connectivity Technology
    wired
  • Controls
    EQ mode selector, volume
  • Sound Effects
    Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB)

Compatibility | Accessories

  • MP3 | Smartphone | Tablet compatibility
    iPhone, iPhone 3G, iPod nano (aluminum) (2G), iPod touch, iPod touch (2G), iPod with color display, iPod with video (5G), iPhone 3GS, iPod classic, iPod mini, iPod nano, iPod nano (3G), iPod nano (4G), iPod nano (5G), iPod nano (6G)
  • Type
    remote control

Power

  • Form Factor
    internal

Audio System

  • Type
    speaker dock
  • Combined with
    with Apple cradle

Power Device

  • Nominal Voltage
    AC 120/230 V
  • Frequency Required
    50/60 Hz
  • Power Source
    AC power adapter

Header

  • Brand
    Philips
  • Product Line
    Philips Fidelio Docking speaker
  • Model
    DS8500
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Miscellaneous

  • IPod Compatibility
    iPhone, iPhone 3G, iPod nano (aluminum) (2G), iPod touch, iPod touch (2G), iPod with color display, iPod with video (5G), iPhone 3GS, iPod classic, iPod mini, iPod nano, iPod nano (3G), iPod nano (4G), iPod nano (5G), iPod nano (6G)

Speaker System Details

  • Speaker Type
    Portable speakers with digital player dock
  • Speaker Qty
    2
  • Nominal (RMS) Output Power
    15 Watt
  • Recommended Placing
    Indoor / Outdoor
  • Connectivity Technology
    wired

Driver Details (1st speaker)

  • Driver Type
    full-range driver
  • Driver Qty
    1
  • Driver Diameter
    3 m
  • Driver Diameter (metric)
    76 mm

Connections

  • Type
    IPod docking, audio line-in
  • Connector Type
    mini-phone stereo 3.5 mm
  • Qty
    1

Remote Control

  • Type
    remote control
  • Remote Control Technology
    infrared

Features

  • Built-in devices
    alarm, clock

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    16.6 in
  • Depth
    5.5 in
  • Height
    6.2 in
  • Weight
    5.07 lbs

Battery / Power

  • Type
    power supply

PC Speakers (Extended Specs)

  • Form Factor
    internal

General

  • Manufacturer
    Philips

