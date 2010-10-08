Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Philips DS8500 Fidelio Dock
Part Number: DS8500/37 Released: 1 September 2010
General
-
Speaker System Typespeaker system with Apple dock
-
Additional FeaturesNeodymium speakers, Shielding technology, PureDigital technology, Proximity sensor, iPod and iPhone compatible
- ManufacturerPhilips
Speaker System
-
Integrated Componentsclock
-
System Components1 x Speaker
-
Amplification Typeactive
-
Audio System Nominal Output Power (Total)30 Watt
-
Signal-To-Noise Ratio85 dB
-
Output FeaturesBass Reflex
-
Audio Amplifierintegrated
-
Connectivity Technologywired
-
ControlsEQ mode selector, volume
-
Sound EffectsDynamic Bass Boost (DBB)
Compatibility | Accessories
-
MP3 | Smartphone | Tablet compatibilityiPhone, iPhone 3G, iPod nano (aluminum) (2G), iPod touch, iPod touch (2G), iPod with color display, iPod with video (5G), iPhone 3GS, iPod classic, iPod mini, iPod nano, iPod nano (3G), iPod nano (4G), iPod nano (5G), iPod nano (6G)
-
Typeremote control
Power
-
Form Factorinternal
Audio System
-
Typespeaker dock
-
Combined withwith Apple cradle
Power Device
-
Nominal VoltageAC 120/230 V
-
Frequency Required50/60 Hz
-
Power SourceAC power adapter
Header
-
BrandPhilips
-
Product LinePhilips Fidelio Docking speaker
-
ModelDS8500
-
Packaged Quantity1
Miscellaneous
-
Speaker System Details
-
Speaker TypePortable speakers with digital player dock
-
Speaker Qty2
-
Nominal (RMS) Output Power15 Watt
-
Recommended PlacingIndoor / Outdoor
-
Connectivity Technologywired
Driver Details (1st speaker)
-
Driver Typefull-range driver
-
Driver Qty1
-
Driver Diameter3 m
-
Driver Diameter (metric)76 mm
Connections
-
TypeIPod docking, audio line-in
-
Connector Typemini-phone stereo 3.5 mm
-
Qty1
Remote Control
-
Typeremote control
-
Remote Control Technologyinfrared
Features
-
Built-in devicesalarm, clock
Dimensions & Weight
-
Width16.6 in
-
Depth5.5 in
-
Height6.2 in
-
Weight5.07 lbs
Battery / Power
-
Typepower supply
PC Speakers (Extended Specs)
-
Form Factorinternal
General
