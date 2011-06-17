Panasonic Viera TX-P42VT30B Prices

Panasonic Viera TX-P42VT30B

Panasonic Viera TX-P42VT30B

Part Number: CNETPanasonic Viera TX-P42VT30B

Typical Price:

£1,400.00

CNET Editors' Rating

 Spectacular
* Product and pricing data are sourced from third parties for informational purposes only. We strive to provide correct information, but are not responsible for inaccuracies. Should you find any errors, please help us by reporting it here.