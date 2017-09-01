Enlarge Image Ashlee Clark Thompson/CNET

A concept machine from Panasonic makes a big promise to complete every step of laundry -- from sorting to folding and everything in between.

Panasonic displayed the appliance, called the Sustainable Maintainer, at the IFA 2017 trade show in Berlin. Here's how it worked during a demonstration:

You place clothes inside the machine.

Grabbers lift each garment, and the machine scans it in search of stains and product care information.

The machine lays the garment flat and sends it across a conveyor belt. The machine finds the previously identified stains and washes only those.

The machine sucks the clothing dry, then grabs the garment and folds it.

The Sustainable Maintainer is just a concept, so it's not clear whether it will ever make its way into stores. But it shows that Panasonic, like many other companies at IFA 2017, have a growing concern for clothing care.

