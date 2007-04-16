Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Panasonic PV-GS320
Part Number: PVGS320 Released: 1 February 2007
General
Depth5.8 in
Widescreen Video CaptureYes
Camcorder Media TypeMini DV
Optical Sensor Type3CCD
Total Pixels0.80 megapixels
Effective Sensor Resolution0.54 megapixels
Optical Sensor Size1/6"
Digital Zoom700 x
Video Recording ModesLP, SP
SystemTTL contrast detection
Image Recording FormatJPEG
Interfaces ProvidedS-Video, USB 2.0, composite video/audio
Image Stabilizeroptical
PCM Digital Sound12bit (32KHz / 2 channels), 16bit (48KHz / 2 channels)
Shooting ModesNormal movie mode, Digital photo mode
Webcam CapabilityYes
Image Recording FormatJPEG
Effective Video Resolution1.62 MP
Digital Zoom700x
Digital Scene TransitionWhite fader, black fader
Optical Sensor Size1/6"
Optical Zoom10x
Print StandardDirect print, PictBridge support
Video Recording ModesSP, LP
Auto FocusTTL contrast detection
Effective Photo Resolution3.1 MP
Camcorder Sensor Resolution2.4 MP
Optical Sensor Type3CCD
Widescreen Video CaptureYes
- ManufacturerPanasonic
Carrying Case
Typenone
Display
Display Format123,000 pixels
-
Display Form Factorrotating
Exposure & White Balance
Min Illumination1 lux
Exposure Modesautomatic, program
Shooting Programslow light, portrait mode, sports mode, spotlight, surf & snow
Special EffectsBlack & White
White Balanceautomatic, custom, presets
White Balance Presetsindoor, outdoor
Max Shutter Speed1/8000 sec
Min Shutter Speed1/25 sec
Lens System
Optical Zoom10 x
Lens Aperturef/1.8-2.8
Min Focal Length3 mm
Max Focal Length30 mm
Focus Adjustmentautomatic, manual
Zoom Adjustmentmotorized drive
Filter Size37 mm
Lens BrandLeica
Power
Batteries Included1
Viewfinder
Viewfinder Typeelectronic
Viewfinder Color Supportcolor
Viewfinder Diagonal Size0.33 in
Viewfinder Resolution113000 pixels
Memory / Storage
Supported Memory CardsMultiMediaCard, SD Memory Card, SDHC Memory Card
Video CaptureMPEG - 320 x 240 - 6 fps - web camera mode
Memory Card SlotSD card
Additional Features
DV inputYes
Additional FeaturesBacklight compensation, auto power save
Low Lux / Night ModeYes
Connections
-
Microphone
Microphone Operation Modestereo
Microphone Featureswind noise reduction, zoom
Battery
Technologylithium ion
Details1 x Li-ion rechargeable battery (included)
Software
TypeDrivers & Utilities
Header
BrandPanasonic
Product LinePanasonic
ModelPV-GS320
Packaged Quantity1
Video Input
TypeCamcorder
Camcorder Typeconsumer
Optical System
-
Audio Input
-
-
Exposure Parameters
-
White Balance
-
Auto Focus
-
Optical Sensor
-
-
-
-
-
Dimensions & Weight
-
-
-
Camera Display
-
-
-
Camera Memory
-
Camera Specifications
-
Camcorder Features
-
General
- ManufacturerPanasonic