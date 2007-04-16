Panasonic PV-GS320 Specifications

Panasonic PV-GS320

Panasonic PV-GS320

Part Number: PVGS320 Released: 1 February 2007

General

  • Depth
    5.8 in
  • Widescreen Video Capture
    Yes
  • Camcorder Media Type
    Mini DV
  • Optical Sensor Type
    3CCD
  • Total Pixels
    0.80 megapixels
  • Effective Sensor Resolution
    0.54 megapixels
  • Optical Sensor Size
    1/6"
  • Digital Zoom
    700 x
  • Video Recording Modes
    LP, SP
  • System
    TTL contrast detection
  • Image Recording Format
    JPEG
  • Interfaces Provided
    S-Video, USB 2.0, composite video/audio
  • Image Stabilizer
    optical
  • PCM Digital Sound
    12bit (32KHz / 2 channels), 16bit (48KHz / 2 channels)
  • Shooting Modes
    Normal movie mode, Digital photo mode
  • Webcam Capability
    Yes
  • Manufacturer
    Panasonic

Carrying Case

  • Type
    none

Display

  • Display Format
    123,000 pixels
  • Display Form Factor
    rotating

Exposure & White Balance

  • Min Illumination
    1 lux
  • Exposure Modes
    automatic, program
  • Shooting Programs
    low light, portrait mode, sports mode, spotlight, surf & snow
  • Special Effects
    Black & White
  • White Balance
    automatic, custom, presets
  • White Balance Presets
    indoor, outdoor
  • Max Shutter Speed
    1/8000 sec
  • Min Shutter Speed
    1/25 sec
Lens System

  • Optical Zoom
    10 x
  • Lens Aperture
    f/1.8-2.8
  • Min Focal Length
    3 mm
  • Max Focal Length
    30 mm
  • Focus Adjustment
    automatic, manual
  • Zoom Adjustment
    motorized drive
  • Filter Size
    37 mm
  • Lens Brand
    Leica

Power

  • Batteries Included
    1

Viewfinder

  • Viewfinder Type
    electronic
  • Viewfinder Color Support
    color
  • Viewfinder Diagonal Size
    0.33 in
  • Viewfinder Resolution
    113000 pixels
Memory / Storage

  • Supported Memory Cards
    MultiMediaCard, SD Memory Card, SDHC Memory Card
  • Video Capture
    MPEG - 320 x 240 - 6 fps - web camera mode
  • Memory Card Slot
    SD card

Additional Features

  • DV input
    Yes
  • Additional Features
    Backlight compensation, auto power save
  • Low Lux / Night Mode
    Yes
  • Features
    auto power save, backlight compensation

Connections

  • Memory Card Slot
    SD card

Microphone

  • Microphone Operation Mode
    stereo
  • Microphone Features
    wind noise reduction, zoom
Battery

  • Technology
    lithium ion
  • Details
    1 x Li-ion rechargeable battery (included)

Software

  • Type
    Drivers & Utilities
Header

  • Brand
    Panasonic
  • Product Line
    Panasonic
  • Model
    PV-GS320
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Video Input

  • Type
    Camcorder
  • Camcorder Type
    consumer
  • Min Illumination
    1 lux
  • Digital Zoom
    700 x
  • Image Recording Format
    JPEG
  • Interfaces Provided
    S-Video, USB 2.0, composite video/audio
  • Camcorder Media Type
    Mini DV
  • Video Recording Modes
    LP, SP
  • Special Effects
    Black & White
  • Digital Scene Transition
    black fader, white fader
  • Image Stabilizer
    optical
  • Built-in Optical Image Stabilizer
    Yes
  • Features
    auto power save, backlight compensation

Optical System

  • Image Stabilizer
    optical

Audio Input

  • Audio input type
    microphone
  • Microphone Form Factor
    built-in

Exposure Parameters

  • Exposure Modes
    automatic, program
  • Shooting Programs
    low light, portrait mode, sports mode, spotlight, surf & snow

White Balance

  • White Balance
    automatic, custom, presets
  • White Balance Presets
    indoor, outdoor

Auto Focus

  • System
    TTL contrast detection

Optical Sensor

  • Camcorder Sensor Resolution
    2.4 pixels
  • Camcorder Effective Resolution (Video Mode)
    1.62 pixels
  • Camcorder Effective Resolution (Photo Mode)
    3.1
  • Optical Sensor Type
    3CCD
  • Optical Sensor Size
    1/6"
  • Optical Sensor Size (metric)
    4.2 mm (1/6")
  • Sensor Qty
    3
  • Total Pixels
    0.80 megapixels
  • Effective Sensor Resolution
    0.54 megapixels

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    3.1 in
  • Height
    3.3 in
  • Weight
    15.87 oz

Camera Display

  • Type
    LCD display
  • Display Form Factor
    rotating
  • Diagonal Size
    2.7 in
  • Diagonal Size (metric)
    6.9 cm
  • Display Format
    123,000 pixels

Camera Memory

  • Memory Card Slot
    SD card
  • Supported Memory Cards
    MultiMediaCard, SD Memory Card, SDHC Memory Card

Camera Specifications

  • Print Standard
    PictBridge support, direct print

Camcorder Features

  • Widescreen Video Capture
    Yes
  • Low Lux / Night Mode
    Yes

General

  • Manufacturer
    Panasonic

