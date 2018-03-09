Enlarge Image Oxo

Oxo has a new cold brew coffee gadget in the works. The $30 Oxo Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker creates batches of sweet concentrated java on your kitchen counter. (That price converts to approximately £22 or AU$39.) It's part of a slew of appliances and accessories expected to debut at the International Home + Housewares Show this weekend in Chicago.

The beauty of Oxo's approach to cold brew is the machine's simple drainage procedure. You just flip a switch to separate brewed liquid from spent coffee grounds. Brewed coffee then drains into the carafe waiting below. Other cold brewers, such as the Filtron and Toddy, require you to remove a small stopper. It's an awkward and often messy affair. That's especially so if you don't have the carafe in position and ready.

The Compact Cold Brew is a follow-up to the company's previous cold brew gizmo. This updated brewer works similarly to the original. The largest component is a brewing container, where your coffee grounds and water go to steep. The container rests on a glass carafe. A stainless steel mesh filter connects the two parts. The filter locks onto the bottom of the brewing container.

The first cold brew device was quite tall. This time around, the product should eat up less space. While the entire contraption won't fit easily in the fridge, it appears to be a little shorter. Hopefully, that means it'll slide under cabinets with less drama, too.

You can make cold brew in just about any container (a French press, mason jar, even a bucket will work), so you might not want to spend $30 for the Compact Cold Brew if you're willing to work with materials you already have. Oxo's straining system, however, is less of a headache than doing it yourself.

It's hard to judge how hassle-free the Compact Cold Brew actually is until I see it in action. I plan to do just that at the Housewares 2018 show shortly.

Oxo Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker at a glance