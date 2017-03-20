Making pour-over coffee is tricky but this kettle is here to help

The Oxo Gooseneck Kettle and Glass Pour-Over brewer working together.

 Chris Monroe/CNET

To supply its fancy Glass Pour-Over Set coffee maker with a proper stream of hot water, Oxo has created a new $100 (£81 in the UK, roughly AU$130) Gooseneck Kettle. Its long namesake spout features a comparatively small mouth to ensure a steady flow of brewing liquid, essential for balanced flavor extraction.

This product is similar to competing appliances like Bonavita's $105 BV382510V kettle. Both heat water to an exact temperature you select and have a maximum capacity of 1 L. Each also rests inside a flat base which also serves to power electric heaters inside the bottom of their carafes.

oxoihhs-4.jpg

The Oxo Adjustable Temperature Gooseneck Kettle sits in a base with a backlit dial and LED screen.

 Chris Monroe/CNET

This Oxo kettle, however, flaunts a sleeker and more modern appearance. The company clearly borrowed components directly from its 12-cup coffee maker which uses a matching electric kettle and platform arrangement. Both products have eye-catching dials along with LED readouts that display water temperature.

Details for the Oxo Adjustable Temperature Gooseneck Kettle

  • 1 L Capacity
  • Brushed stainless steel construction
  • Precision pour spout
  • Counterbalanced handle an easier pour
  • LED interface
  • Heats and holds water at specific temperature (170⁰F- 212⁰F)
  • Keeps contents at selected temp for up to 30 minutes
  • Functions in both Fahrenheit and Celsius
  • Available August 2017 for $100 (£81 in the UK, roughly AU$130)

