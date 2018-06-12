Enlarge Image Oppo

Oppo teased us this week with scant details about its Find X phone, which the Chinese brand will announce in full on June 19 at the Louvre in Paris.

Oppo is better known in countries like Asia and Australia, while its sister-brand, OnePlus, claims the brand recognition in the US and UK. Both owned by parent company BKK Electronics (alongside Vivo), Oppo phones often serve as the foundation of OnePlus devices.

We don't know much about what we'll find in the Find X, but Oppo did hint in a press release that it'll have 5x zoom on its dual camera; fast charging capable of powering up a drained 2,500mAh battery in 15 minutes; and features like secure payment, 3D reconstruction, AR (augmented reality), and gaming.

The invitation itself doesn't unlock many clues. We see a glowing silhouette of a phone that appears to have a the outline of a colorful phone within.

The backdrop is a moody grey beach-scape, and the text reads: "Exploration at the edge of smartphone possibilities". We're guessing that the image speaks to the phone's AR skills, but we also hope that the word "edge" literally indicates a design change that makes the bezels slimmer than last Oppo Find phone, the Oppo Find 7 from way back in 2014.

The silhouette looks like it has the 18:9 body ratio that phones are adopting the be taller and slimmer than previous models, so that's already encouraging that the Find X will discover a slimmer profile.