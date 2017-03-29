Onkyo 2017 receivers go all out on streaming

Enlarge Image Onkyo

Following the entry-level TX-SR373 receiver, Onkyo has announced its midrange AVRs, the TX-NR676 and the TX-NR575, which are loaded to the gills with streaming services and decoding capabilities.

Both receivers offer Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, with the Onkyo TX-NR676 offering 100 W/ch in stereo, while the TX-NR575 includes 80 W/ch.

As with the Onkyo SBT-A500 sound bar, the new receivers offer a crazy number of streaming protocols, including Chromecast built-in, DTS Play-Fi, Spotify Connect AirPlay and Bluetooth. Also included is the forthcoming FireConnect system if you want yet another option.

While competitor Yamaha thinks it can get away with just three HDMI inputs on the rear, these two Onkyo receivers include a healthy six at the back. These ports offer pass-through of the latest 4K standards, including HDR10 and Dolby Vision (later in the year).

The TX-SR676 in particular updates last year's TX-SR656 with a few tweaks, with the most obvious being the addition of Play-Fi and one fewer HDMI port.

Other connections include pairs of component and composite video inputs, six analog audio inputs, a phono input, three digital audio inputs (two optical and one coaxial) and a USB input.

If an amplified Zone 2 is important to you, both receivers offer this feature, while the TX-NR676 adds the ability to use this output to bi-amp your main speakers.

The $649/£600 TX-NR676 and the $549/£500 TX-NR575 will be available in May with Australian pricing and availability yet to be announced.