Are you really keen on buying an Atmos sound bar but found that the price has been too high? What if you could get one for less than a grand? Onkyo's SBT-A500 is the first Atmos speaker we've seen for under $1000. It's also one of the most impressive-looking we've seen at any price, with its separate receiver adding a touch of class. However though this also means the system may not suit people who want as few boxes in their house as possible.

Despite featuring a lower price than rivals the SBT-A500 still packs in a lot of features including both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive audio playback and a welcome 4 HDMI inputs with 4K/60p support. Streaming music support is one of the best we've encountered with Chromecast built-in, DTS Play-Fi, AirPlay, Bluetooth and the forthcoming FireConnect multi-room system.

This is a 3.1.2 system which means it has three sets of front-firing drivers, plus two ceiling pointed drivers and a (wireless) subwoofer. The bar has a relatively low 2.1-inch profile which hopefully means it won't block your Tv's infra-red port, but it is also wall-mountable. The bar connects to the receiver via a "multichannel audio cable" but you'll need a rack or AV unit to store the receiver itself.

The SBT-A500 ships in the US month for $999 with the UK and Australia yet to be announced.