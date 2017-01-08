Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

Devices that scan barcodes on your food packages have been popular at this year's CES in Las Vegas (just take a look at what happens when you scan an empty bottle of syrup on the GeniCan). But all of these products focus on packaged products rather than fresh food. The French manufacturer Terraillon has taken a different approach. The company created a kitchen scale that can do a visual scan of your food and tell you its nutritional information.

Nutrismart isn't available yet, but a Terraillon rep said the company wants to begin selling the product in Europe later this year and hit the US in 2018. The price will be about $200 (roughly £160/AU$275).

The Nutrismart will weigh your produce or meat like a normal kitchen scale, and a small, built-in camera will scan the food. It will send that info to an app that will show you the nutritional information such as calories and water content.

The product sounds like it could be useful for folks who have to be very careful of what they eat and want exact calorie counts. But Terraillon will have to prove that a $200 scale is worthwhile when apps like MyFitnessPal will give you that info for free.