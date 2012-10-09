Novatel MiFi Liberate (AT&T) Prices

AT&T's best mobile router offering to date

Novatel MiFi Liberate (AT&T)

Part Number: 65394

CNET Editors' Rating

 Excellent
* Product and pricing data are sourced from third parties for informational purposes only. We strive to provide correct information, but are not responsible for inaccuracies. Should you find any errors, please help us by reporting it here.