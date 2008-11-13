Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Nokia 2600 - black (AT&T)
Part Number: 3020372
Nokia 2600 - black (AT&T) - Pick Your Plan 2600blkattpyp
Phone Features
Polyphonic RingerYes
Short Messaging Service (SMS)Yes
Phone FunctionsSpeakerphone, call timer, vibrating alert
Details
Antennainternal
Integrated ComponentsRear-facing camera
Body ColorBlack
Cellular
TechnologyGSM
Typecellular phone
-
BandGSM 850/1900 (Dual Band)
Phone Form Factorbar
Service ProviderAT&T
Messaging & Internet
Cellular Messaging ServicesNokia Smart Messaging, SMS
Messaging & Data FeaturesText messages, Instant messages, E-mail
-
Downloadable ContentRing tones, Games, Graphics
Messaging ServicesAOL Instant Messenger Service (AIM), SMS, Windows Live Messenger (MSN Messenger), Yahoo! Messenger
Miscellaneous
Colorblack
Color Categoryblack
Communications
Communication FeaturesInternet browser, mobile Email client
Wireless InterfaceBluetooth
Display
Multi-language MenuYes
Display Resolution128 x 128 pixels
Color Depth16-bit (65000 colors)
Color Supportcolor
Featuresscreensaver, wallpaper
Organizer
Personal Information Managementalarm clock, calculator, calendar, reminder
Alarm ClockYes
Phone Book Entries Qty200
Battery
Talk TimeUp to 180 mins
Capacity820 mAh
Run Time DetailsTalk: up to 180 min
Standby: up to 384 hrs
Header
BrandNokia
Product LineNokia
Model2600
Packaged Quantity1
Features
Phone Functionscall timer, speakerphone, vibrating alert
Additional FeaturesTTY compatible, Speakerphone
-
Typepower adapter
-
Sensor Resolution0.3 pixels
Dimensions & Weight
Width1.9 in
Depth0.8 in
Height4.2 in
Weight3.17 oz
General
