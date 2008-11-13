Nokia 2600 - black (AT&T) Specifications

Nokia 2600 - black (AT&T)

Nokia 2600 - black (AT&T)

Part Number: 3020372

Phone Features

  • Polyphonic Ringer
    Yes
  • Short Messaging Service (SMS)
    Yes
  • Phone Functions
    Speakerphone, call timer, vibrating alert

Details

  • Antenna
    internal
  • Integrated Components
    Rear-facing camera
  • Body Color
    Black

Cellular

  • Technology
    GSM
  • Type
    cellular phone
  • Integrated Components
    rear-facing camera
  • Band
    GSM 850/1900 (Dual Band)
  • Phone Form Factor
    bar
  • Service Provider
    AT&T

Messaging & Internet

  • Cellular Messaging Services
    Nokia Smart Messaging, SMS
  • Messaging & Data Features
    Text messages, Instant messages, E-mail
  • Downloadable Content
    Ring tones, Games, Graphics
  • Messaging Services
    AOL Instant Messenger Service (AIM), SMS, Windows Live Messenger (MSN Messenger), Yahoo! Messenger

Miscellaneous

  • Color
    black
  • Color Category
    black

Communications

  • Communication Features
    Internet browser, mobile Email client
  • Wireless Interface
    Bluetooth

Display

  • Multi-language Menu
    Yes
  • Display Resolution
    128 x 128 pixels
  • Color Depth
    16-bit (65000 colors)
  • Color Support
    color
  • Features
    screensaver, wallpaper

Organizer

  • Personal Information Management
    alarm clock, calculator, calendar, reminder
  • Alarm Clock
    Yes
  • Phone Book Entries Qty
    200

Battery

  • Talk Time
    Up to 180 mins
  • Capacity
    820 mAh
  • Run Time Details
    Talk: up to 180 min
    Standby: up to 384 hrs

Header

  • Brand
    Nokia
  • Product Line
    Nokia
  • Model
    2600
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Features

  • Phone Functions
    call timer, speakerphone, vibrating alert
  • Additional Features
    TTY compatible, Speakerphone

Power Adapter

  • Type
    power adapter

Optical Sensor

  • Sensor Resolution
    0.3 pixels

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    1.9 in
  • Depth
    0.8 in
  • Height
    4.2 in
  • Weight
    3.17 oz

General

  • Manufacturer
    Microsoft

