Last October, Nintendo revealed the Switch: a bold new game system that's portable -- like a Game Boy or 3DS -- but also connects to a TV. It's designed to be a powerful Nintendo game system you can also take on the go -- even on an airplane tray table, with its pop-out kickstand and wireless motion controllers that snap right into place.

Like the Nintendo Wii back in 2006, what some see as its gimmicks could make it a must-try for many around the world -- assuming it can justify its newly announced US $300 asking price (around AU$400 or £250) when it arrives on March 3, 2017.

This January, Nintendo revealed that price, release date, and the answers to many of our most burning questions about its modular game system. Here's everything we know about the Switch so far! (We're updating this post as we go.)

It's a system that will play connected to a TV, or by itself on the go.

Nintendo demonstrated that the Switch will play its games connected to a TV like a regular games console, or as a tablet-style handheld with its own controls. It can also be played while standing up on its own kickstand, with detachable controllers that each act like their own miniature Wii Remote motion controllers. (But they're way more sophisticated: read more about them below.)

The battery life isn't tremendous, but you won't need a proprietary charger.

Nintendo estimates you'll get between 2.5 and 6 hours of battery life on a charge, and you can use a standard USB Type-C phone charger cable to keep it topped up -- assuming you don't just slot it into the dock.

It pops into a dock to connect to your TV set.

The "Nintendo Switch Dock" is where the Switch lives when it's in your living room. The tablet slides into the dock, and then seems to instantly switch into a TV-connected mode. This is a bit like the Nvidia Shield tablet, which had a similar play-on-TV, play-on-the-go idea.

You can hot-switch between TV mode or handheld mode on the fly.

Nintendo's preview video shows people playing games on the TV, then popping the tablet out and playing on the sofa. Games should instantly switch, and play in either mode.

Its Joy-Con controllers detach and become stand-alone wireless controllers.

The Switch has a flexible idea of controllers: two "Joy-Con" side pieces slide onto the edges of the Switch tablet, adding four buttons and an analog stick on each side, plus shoulder buttons, just like the Wii U GamePad. But when these are slid off, they can become standalone Wii remote-like controllers, held sideways to play games.

The Joy-Cons have some hidden depth.

There's buttons and a stick on the front of each Joy-Con, but also a pair of hidden ones on the inside -- so you can hand one to a friend for two-player mini games.

They've got haptic feedback. (Example: Nintendo says you can shake a controller and feel like there's ice cubes moving around inside a glass.)

The right one has a built in NFC pad to detect Amiibo and other connected toys, and the left one has an infrared sensor so it can detect motions in front of it.

The Joy-Con controllers also slide into another accessory, the Joy-Con Grip, turning them into a full controller separate from the tablet, or into a Joy-Con Strap (you know, a strap so you don't throw them into your TV) which extends the hidden buttons so you can hold one in each hand like boxing gloves and bend your fingers to press them.

There's a kickstand, too.

The Switch can stand up on a table, and games can be played with the controllers like a mini console.

The Switch has a touchscreen.

It's a real, phone-style capacitive touchscreen -- no more stylus for this system. We're not sure how much Nintendo will embrace it, or if it means iPhone and Android developers are going to start putting games on the system, but it's definitely there.



It comes with everything you need in the box.

Worried that you might have to buy a lot of little pieces to actually get the Switch to transform? Don't be: it comes with the tablet, dock, two Joy-Pads, the gamepad dock, the straps, an AC adapter, and even the HDMI cable you need to hook it up to a TV set.

There's a cartridge slot.

Besides downloading games, the Switch will have its own little card-based cartridges. It doesn't support any DVD or Blu-ray-style discs.

Is it backwards-compatible with old Nintendo games? We don't know.

Nintendo did show the Switch using 3DS-like cartridges, but the safe bet is that this will use its own category of software.

What games will it play?

Nintendo's upcoming Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be a launch title, and it's just the start. Nintendo says it has 80 titles in active development, including:

Super Mario Odyssey

Splatoon 2

Fire Emblem Warriors

The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

FIFA

ARMS, a cartoony multiplayer boxing game that uses the two Joy-Pads wirelessly

1-2 Switch, a quick-draw shooting game that uses one wireless controller each

A new RPG from the Bravely Default team

A new Shin Megami Tensei game

You should be able to play Switch games even if you bought them in another country.

Nintendo says it won't be region-locking any of its own games. In the past, some handheld Nintendo owners enjoyed no region locks, but a lot of systems were locked down.

Local multiplayer is alive and well, but you may have to pay to play over the internet.

Local multiplayer games can be played on up to eight Switch systems without an internet connection -- but Nintendo's online multiplayer will require a paid subscription now. We guess it was only a matter of time after Sony and Microsoft asked players to cough up the cash.

Nintendo's already announced a lot of development partners.

The list of partners unveiled by Nintendo is pretty extensive: Activision, EA, Capcom and more are onboard. Of course, they haven't said what games they'll release. Ubisoft's CEO Yves Guillemot said in a statement, "With the Nintendo Switch's unique capacities and design, Nintendo could again redefine the way we play games. The Nintendo Switch is accessible at its core and also seizes on the growing trends of sharing more experiences and playing anywhere at any time." Of course, similar statements were made by developers during the launch of the Nintendo Wii U.

It's powered by an Nvidia Tegra processor.

Nvidia says the Switch uses a custom Tegra processor. Nvidia Tegra processors have previously powered Nvidia's Shield gaming tablets and other mobile devices, but Nvidia promises this processor is "based on the same architecture as the world's top-performing GeForce gaming graphics cards," adding a revamped physics engine and other tools. Nvidia's Tegra processor might sound like it'll be less powerful than a full "normal" console, but it's hard to tell how advanced the Switch will truly be.