Nintendo

Nintendo just shrunk your childhood into a tiny little box -- again. The 1991 Super Nintendo console has just been reborn as an adorable miniature game system.

It's called the "Super NES Classic Edition" -- or "Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System" if you live in Europe -- but you can call it the SNES Classic for short.

It's coming September 29 for $80 or £80. Australian pricing has not yet been announced, but it converts roughly to AU$105 converted.

Here's everything we know about Nintendo's next assault on our bank accounts.

What is it?

The SNES Classic is a tiny re-imagining of 1991's Super Nintendo Entertainment System -- known as the Super Famicom in Japan -- which was arguably the centerpiece of a golden era in gaming.

Only instead of a laptop-sized box that takes big plastic game cartridges, the new SNES Classic fits in the palm of your hand and comes with 21 built-in games.

And instead of connecting to a hefty CRT TV with old-school RCA and coaxial cables, the SNES Classic has an HDMI port to pipe audio and video to your modern HD television.

Will I actually be able to buy one?

When Nintendo shrunk down the original NES last year, finding one was incredibly hard. Don't expect things to be much easier. You can find what we know so far about preordering the console here.

Good news: Nintendo told GameSpot and Kotaku that it will "produce significantly more units of Super NES Classic Edition than we did of NES Classic Edition."

Bad news: Nintendo strongly suggested that it will still be a limited-edition product with phrases like:

"At this time, we have nothing to announce regarding any possible shipments beyond this year"

and

"Our long-term efforts are focused on delivering great games for the Nintendo Switch system and continuing to build momentum for that platform, as well as serving the more than 63 million owners of Nintendo 3DS family systems."

I prefer the rounded PAL/Japanese Super Famicom look, with the colorful buttons.

Then you'll want to buy yours in Europe! Behold:

Nintendo

Those 21 built-in games: are they GOOD games?

Heck yes. They're among the very best games in the Super Nintendo's library, and some of them (Super Metroid and The Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past, for example) are still held up as some of the best games ever made.

Here's the full list:

Contra III: The Alien Wars

Donkey Kong Country

EarthBound

Final Fantasy III (known as Final Fantasy VI in Japan and by many fans)

F-Zero

Kirby Super Star

Kirby's Dream Course

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Mega Man X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox

Star Fox 2 ( a never-before-released SNES game!

Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV

Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Yoshi's Island (aka Super Mario World 2)

Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

Are any great games missing?

Absolutely: the SNES had a huge library of great games, and they aren't all here.

For starters, you won't find Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy IV, Pilotwings, Earthworm Jim, Donkey Kong Country 2 or 3, Actraiser, Harvest Moon, Tetris Attack, Super Bomberman, Mega Man X2, Shadowrun, Ogre Battle or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time on the SNES Classic.

Nintendo

Can you play multiplayer?

Yep! Two seemingly wired SNES controllers come in every package, unlike the NES Classic which only came with one. You won't have to buy a second controller -- though you can plug in a Wii or Wii U Classic Controller if you don't need the retro feel.

Nintendo says Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting, Super Mario Kart, Contra III The Alien Wars and Secret of Mana all have multiplayer modes, and we'd expect Super Mario World, Donkey Kong Country, both Kirby games and EarthBound to have multiplayer as well.

I only see old-school SNES ports on the console. Where do these controllers plug in?

That's a good question. We don't see any Classic Controller ports on the front or sides, so presumably they plug into the back?

How long are the cords? The NES Classic was so short, you had to sit right in front of the TV.

Nintendo told this reputable game journalist that the cord is 5 feet long... which is a definite improvement from the NES Classic's 3-foot controller cord. Still, that's not nearly as long as the original SNES's 8-foot cable.

Could I use a wireless controller instead?

Hard to say. With the NES Classic, third-party manufacturers stepped up to provide wireless controllers like the Nyko Miniboss...but when Nintendo abruptly discontinued the NES Classic, many of those useless controllers were left sitting on store shelves.

Perhaps? Depends on how bad those peripheral companies got burned.

Do those physical buttons actually work? Does the cartridge slot open?

We're asking -- though if it's anything like the NES Classic, the Power and Reset sliders should be fully functional.

You may also notice a little cutout for an LED power indicator in Nintendo's photos.

Only 21 games: can we download more?

Here's hoping Nintendo has a mechanism to let you do that (we're asking), but it wasn't the case with the NES Classic from before. Though hackers do tend to find a way around such things...

As with the other pointed questions: we'll let you know what we hear!