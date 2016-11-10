Nikon D5600 is the D5500 with Bluetooth and...that's about it

Nikon

Nikon sprinkles a tiny pinch of update dust on the D5600, a minor improvement to its D5500, a small but excellent, inexpensive dSLR that's about a year and a half old. It's a global debut -- with the exception of the US.

The camera has three basic changes from its predecessor:

support for in-camera time-lapse movies

the ability to scrub through images in playback mode using the touchscreen

the addition of NFC and Bluetooth, the latter for a persistent connection to your phone via Nikon's meh SnapBridge app

That's all folks. We don't have any pricing or availability at the moment, though it's probably soon. And as for the US, we'll see it when we see it. ("The US availability for the camera will be announced at a later date," a Nikon spokesperson told me.)