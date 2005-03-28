Nikon Coolpix 8400 - digital camera
Part Number: 25521 Released: 1 October 2004
General
Depth7.5 cm
Sensor Resolution8.0 Megapixel
Enclosure Materialmagnesium alloy
Optical Sensor TypeCCD
Total Pixels8,310,000 pixels pixels
Optical Sensor Size2/3"
Digital Zoom4 x
Systemhybrid
Auto Focus Points (Zones) Qty9
Digital Video FormatQuickTime
Image Recording FormatTIFF
AV Interfacescomposite video
- ManufacturerNikon Inc.
Camera Flash
Typepop-up flash
Effective Flash Range0.5 m - 6 m
Red Eye ReductionYes
FeaturesAF illuminator
Exposure & White Balance
Light SensitivityISO 200
Exposure Meteringcenter-weighted
Exposure Metering Zones256
Exposure Modesbulb
Shooting Programsparty/indoor
Special EffectsSepia
White Balanceautomatic
White Balance Presetsdaylight
Max Shutter Speed1/8000 sec
Min Shutter Speed8 sec
Exposure Compensation±2 EV range, in 1/3 EV steps
Auto Exposure Bracketing5 steps in 1/3 EV step
White Balance BracketingYes
Exposure RangeEV 0-18.5 - wide lens ( ISO 100 )
EV 1.5-18.5 - tele lens ( ISO 100 )
Display
Display Form Factorrotating
Display Format134,000 pixels
Lens System
Type3.5 x zoom lens - 6.1 - 21.6 mm - f/2.6-4.9
Lens Construction7 groups / 10 elements
Optical Zoom3.5 x
Lens Aperturef/2.6-4.9
Min Focal Length6.1 mm
Max Focal Length21.6 mm
Focal Length Equivalent to 35mm Camera24 - 85mm m
Min Focus Distance50 cm
Macro Focus Range3-50cm
Focus Adjustmentautomatic
Zoom Adjustmentmotorized drive
Group Qty7
Element Qty10
FeaturesED glass
Memory / Storage
Supported Memory CardsMicrodrive
-
Video CaptureQuickTime - 640 x 480 - 30 fps - 60 sec - max clip duration
QuickTime - 320 x 240 - 15 fps - 895 sec - max clip duration
Additional Features
Continuous Shooting Speed2.3 frames per second
Self Timer Delay3 sec
Flash Terminalhot shoe
LCD Display Informationshutter speed
-
Featuresauto power save
Connections
Memory Card SlotCompactFlash Card
Viewfinder
-
Viewfinder TypeElectronic
Digital Camera
Effective Sensor Resolution8,000,000 pixels pixels
Shutter
Max Shutter Speed1/8000 sec
Min Shutter Speed8 sec
Software
TypeDrivers & Utilities
System Requirements for PC Connection
Operating System SupportMS Windows 98 SE
Peripheral DevicesUSB port
Header
BrandNikon
Product LineNikon Coolpix
Model8400
Packaged Quantity1
Battery
Details1 x Li-ion rechargeable battery ( included )
Video Input
Typedigital camera
Light SensitivityISO 200
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Status LCD
Status LCD Display IlluminationYes
Optical System
Image Stabiliserelectronic
Exposure Parameters
-
-
-
-
-
-
Exposure Range
Light Metering RangeEV 0-18.5, EV 1.5-18.5
SensitivityISO 100, ISO 100
Lens Typewide lens, tele lens
White Balance
-
-
-
Auto Focus
-
-
Dimensions & Weight
Width11.3 cm
Height8.2 cm
Weight0.4 kg
Optical Sensor
-
-
-
-
-
-
Optical Viewfinder
-
General
- ManufacturerNikon Inc.