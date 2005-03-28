Nikon Coolpix 8400 - digital camera Specifications

Part Number: 25521 Released: 1 October 2004

General

  • Depth
    7.5 cm
  • Sensor Resolution
    8.0 Megapixel
  • Enclosure Material
    magnesium alloy
  • Optical Sensor Type
    CCD
  • Total Pixels
    8,310,000 pixels pixels
  • Optical Sensor Size
    2/3"
  • Digital Zoom
    4 x
  • System
    hybrid
  • Auto Focus Points (Zones) Qty
    9
  • Digital Video Format
    QuickTime
  • Image Recording Format
    TIFF
  • AV Interfaces
    composite video
  • Manufacturer
    Nikon Inc.

Camera Flash

  • Type
    pop-up flash
  • Effective Flash Range
    0.5 m - 6 m
  • Red Eye Reduction
    Yes
  • Features
    AF illuminator

Exposure & White Balance

  • Light Sensitivity
    ISO 200
  • Exposure Metering
    center-weighted
  • Exposure Metering Zones
    256
  • Exposure Modes
    bulb
  • Shooting Programs
    party/indoor
  • Special Effects
    Sepia
  • White Balance
    automatic
  • White Balance Presets
    daylight
  • Max Shutter Speed
    1/8000 sec
  • Min Shutter Speed
    8 sec
  • Exposure Compensation
    ±2 EV range, in 1/3 EV steps
  • Auto Exposure Bracketing
    5 steps in 1/3 EV step
  • White Balance Bracketing
    Yes
  • Exposure Range
    EV 0-18.5 - wide lens ( ISO 100 )
    EV 1.5-18.5 - tele lens ( ISO 100 )

Display

  • Display Form Factor
    rotating
  • Display Format
    134,000 pixels

Lens System

  • Type
    3.5 x zoom lens - 6.1 - 21.6 mm - f/2.6-4.9
  • Lens Construction
    7 groups / 10 elements
  • Optical Zoom
    3.5 x
  • Lens Aperture
    f/2.6-4.9
  • Min Focal Length
    6.1 mm
  • Max Focal Length
    21.6 mm
  • Focal Length Equivalent to 35mm Camera
    24 - 85mm m
  • Min Focus Distance
    50 cm
  • Macro Focus Range
    3-50cm
  • Focus Adjustment
    automatic
  • Zoom Adjustment
    motorized drive
  • Group Qty
    7
  • Element Qty
    10
  • Features
    ED glass

Memory / Storage

  • Supported Memory Cards
    Microdrive
  • Video Capture
    QuickTime - 640 x 480 - 30 fps - 60 sec - max clip duration
    QuickTime - 320 x 240 - 15 fps - 895 sec - max clip duration

Additional Features

  • Continuous Shooting Speed
    2.3 frames per second
  • Self Timer Delay
    3 sec
  • Flash Terminal
    hot shoe
  • LCD Display Information
    shutter speed
  • Features
    auto power save

Connections

  • Memory Card Slot
    CompactFlash Card

Viewfinder

  • Viewfinder Type
    Electronic

Digital Camera

  • Effective Sensor Resolution
    8,000,000 pixels pixels

Shutter

  • Max Shutter Speed
    1/8000 sec
  • Min Shutter Speed
    8 sec

Software

  • Type
    Drivers & Utilities

System Requirements for PC Connection

  • Operating System Support
    MS Windows 98 SE
  • Peripheral Devices
    USB port

Header

  • Brand
    Nikon
  • Product Line
    Nikon Coolpix
  • Model
    8400
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Battery

  • Details
    1 x Li-ion rechargeable battery ( included )

