Netgear's new Nighthawk S8000 8-port switch aims to turn your games on big

Dong Ngo/CNET



When it comes to gaming, the best way to connect your gig is via a Gigabit connection and today Netgear brought that to a next level with the Nighthawk S8000 8-port Gaming and Media Switch (model GS808E.)

Netgear says this is a 8-port switch designed to connect Playstation, Xbox, Wii, and other gaming consoles and basically any device that needs a smooth lag-free connection. Each of its Gigabit Ethernet port can be configured differently, allowing for complete versatility to users. You can use a web interface to configure each port for a certain service, like media streaming, gaming, or VoIP and the switch will automatically prioritize the traffic for that particular service.

On top of that you the GS808E also support link aggregation, meaning you can combine two or up to four ports into a single super fast connection (up to 4Gbps) that work with supported NAS server or gaming rigs that also have this features. This is idea for those who want to host LAN parties where one server hosts multiple simultaneous gaming sections.

Dong Ngo/CNET

Netgear says the Nighthawk S8000 Gigabit Ethernet Switch seamlessly integrates with any Nighthawk router and includes the full set of NETGEAR Web Managed Switch software features. Its other attributes include:

Sleek, durable, "cool-touch" premium zinc alloy housing design with soft-touch no-slip base

Easy, one-click optimized configuration presets for gaming, media streaming, or standard networking, plus two user-defined configurations

Port-based and 802.1p/DSCP-based QoS (Quality of Service) for 4 levels of network traffic prioritization

Auto "denial-of-service" (DoS) prevention

IGMP snooping support for multicast optimization

Loop detection and broadcast storm controls

Rate limiting and priority queuing for better bandwidth allocation

Port trunking/link aggregation (LAG) enables increased throughput beyond 1Gbps [up to 4Gbps] or to provide redundancy across the link(s)

The switch comes with a 3-year warranty and will be available in Match at the suggest retail price of $99