​New Balance made a running smartwatch and it's powered by Android Wear

Intel

Sports footwear and apparel giant New Balance unveiled its new RunIQ smartwatch on Wednesday at the annual CES trade show in Las Vegas. The watch, which was originally teased at last year's show, was built in collaboration with both Intel and Google.

RunIQ is powered by Google's Android Wear operating system. As the name implies, the watch is designed for running. It include GPS for measuring pace and distance, an optical heart-rate sensor, onboard music storage for phone-free listening, and it can display notifications when connected to a smartphone.

Intel

You can expect up to 24 hours of battery with what New Balance calls "typical usage," or up to 5 hours with a continuous GPS signal and heart-rate tracking. Battery life is on par with other smartwatches, such as the Apple Watch Series 2, but falls short compared to running watches from Garmin and other companies. The Garmin Forerunner 235, our favorite running watch, will last up to a week with normal usage, or 11 hours with a continuous GPS signal and heart rate tracking.

Other features of the RunIQ include a dedicated Lap button, waterproofing down to 50 meters, and the ability to sync with Strava, a popular tracking app and social network used by runners and cyclists.

Preorders start January 5. The watch will be available online and in New Balance stores on February 1 for $300.

Specs

Android Wear

1.39-inch AMOLED display

4GB of internal storage

512MB of RAM

Waterproof up to 5 ATM

Optical heart-rate sensor

GPS, accelerometer and gyroscope

This article will be updated with my hands-on impressions later this week.