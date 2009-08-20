Netgear Wireless-N Router WNR2000 Specifications

Part Number: WNR2000-100FSS

General

  • Enclosure Type
    Desktop
  • Frequency Band
    2.4 GHz
  • Status Indicators
    Port status, power
  • Encryption Algorithm
    128-bit WEP, 64-bit WEP, WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK
  • Manufacturer
    Netgear

Modem

  • Type
    none

Networking

  • Form Factor (FE)
    desktop
  • Type
    wireless router
  • Connectivity Technology
    wired, wireless
  • Data Link Protocol
    Ethernet, Fast Ethernet, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n (draft 2.0)
  • Features
    DoS attack prevention, Intrusion Detection System (IDS), NAT support, Quality of Service (QoS), Stateful Packet Inspection (SPI), URL filtering, Wi-Fi Multimedia (WMM) support, Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS), firewall protection, firmware upgradable
  • Compliant Standards
    IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n (draft 2.0), Wi-Fi CERTIFIED
  • Wireless Protocol
    802.11b/g/n (draft 2.0)
  • Switching Protocol
    Ethernet
  • Remote Management Protocol
    HTTP
  • WAN Ports Qty
    1
  • Integrated Switch
    4-port switch
  • Key Features
    firewall

Antenna

  • Aerial Form Factor
    internal

Interface Provided

  • Type
    network
  • Interface
    Ethernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX
  • Qty
    1, 4
  • Connector Type
    RJ-45
  • WAN / DMZ
    WAN
  • Type (FF)
    LAN, WAN

Miscellaneous

  • Included Accessories (FE)
    vertical stand

System Requirements

  • OS Required
    Apple MacOS, Linux, Microsoft Windows Vista / 2000 / XP, UNIX

Power Device

  • Type
    external power adapter

Header

  • Brand
    NETGEAR
  • Product Line
    NETGEAR
  • Model
    WNR2000
  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Compatibility
    Mac, PC, Unix

Cable Details

  • Type
    network cable
  • Included Qty
    1
  • Form Factor
    external

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    17.8 cm
  • Depth
    13 cm
  • Height
    3.5 cm
  • Weight
    399 g

Software

  • Type
    Drivers & Utilities

