Netgear Wireless-N Router WNR2000
Part Number: WNR2000-100FSS
General
-
Enclosure TypeDesktop
-
Frequency Band2.4 GHz
-
Status IndicatorsPort status, power
-
Encryption Algorithm128-bit WEP, 64-bit WEP, WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK
- ManufacturerNetgear
Modem
-
Typenone
Networking
-
Form Factor (FE)desktop
-
Typewireless router
-
Connectivity Technologywired, wireless
-
Data Link ProtocolEthernet, Fast Ethernet, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n (draft 2.0)
-
FeaturesDoS attack prevention, Intrusion Detection System (IDS), NAT support, Quality of Service (QoS), Stateful Packet Inspection (SPI), URL filtering, Wi-Fi Multimedia (WMM) support, Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS), firewall protection, firmware upgradable
-
Compliant StandardsIEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n (draft 2.0), Wi-Fi CERTIFIED
-
Wireless Protocol802.11b/g/n (draft 2.0)
-
Switching ProtocolEthernet
-
Remote Management ProtocolHTTP
-
WAN Ports Qty1
-
Integrated Switch4-port switch
-
Key Featuresfirewall
Antenna
-
Aerial Form Factorinternal
Interface Provided
-
Typenetwork
-
InterfaceEthernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX
-
Qty1, 4
-
Connector TypeRJ-45
-
WAN / DMZWAN
-
Type (FF)LAN, WAN
Miscellaneous
-
Encryption Algorithm128-bit WEP, 64-bit WEP, WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK
-
Included Accessories (FE)vertical stand
System Requirements
-
OS RequiredApple MacOS, Linux, Microsoft Windows Vista / 2000 / XP, UNIX
Power Device
-
Typeexternal power adapter
Header
-
BrandNETGEAR
-
Product LineNETGEAR
-
ModelWNR2000
-
Packaged Quantity1
-
CompatibilityMac, PC, Unix
Cable Details
-
Typenetwork cable
-
Included Qty1
-
Form Factorexternal
Dimensions & Weight
-
Width17.8 cm
-
Depth13 cm
-
Height3.5 cm
-
Weight399 g
Software
-
TypeDrivers & Utilities
General
- ManufacturerNetgear