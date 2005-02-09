NetGear WGU624 Double 108 Mbps Wireless Firewall Router Specifications

NetGear WGU624 Double 108 Mbps Wireless Firewall Router

Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.

Part Number: WGU624 Released: 4 October 2004

General

  • Frequency Band
    2.4 GHz
  • Status Indicators
    Port status, power
  • Encryption Algorithm
    128-bit WEP, 64-bit WEP, 152-bit WEP, 40-bit WEP, WPA
  • Max Range Indoors
    400 ft
  • Routing Protocol
    RIP-1, RIP-2
  • Manufacturer
    Netgear

Modem

  • Type
    none

Networking

  • Form Factor
    desktop
  • Type
    wireless router
  • Connectivity Technology
    wired, wireless
  • Data Link Protocol
    Ethernet, Fast Ethernet, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g
  • Network / Transport Protocol
    IPSec, L2TP, PPPoE, PPTP, TCP/IP
  • Features
    DHCP support, DMZ port, firewall protection, auto-uplink (auto MDI/MDI-X), content filtering, manageable, DoS attack prevention, E-mail alert, Intrusion Detection System (IDS), MAC address filtering, NAT support, Stateful Packet Inspection (SPI), VPN passthrough, URL filtering
  • Compliant Standards
    IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g
  • Wireless Protocol
    802.11a/b/g
  • Routing Protocol
    RIP-1, RIP-2
  • Data Transfer Rate
    108 Mbps
  • Spread Spectrum Method
    DSSS, OFDM
  • Max Range Indoors
    400 ft
  • Line Coding Format
    CCK, OFDM
  • WAN Ports Qty
    1
  • Integrated Switch
    4-port switch
  • Key Features
    VPN support, firewall

Power Device

  • Nominal Voltage
    AC 120 V
  • Frequency Required
    60 Hz
  • Type
    external power adapter

Interface Provided

  • Type
    network, network node
  • Interface
    Ethernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX
  • Qty
    1, 4
  • Connector Type
    RJ-45
  • WAN / DMZ
    WAN
  • Type
    LAN, WAN

Chassis

  • Built-in Devices
    LED panel

Miscellaneous

  • Encryption Algorithm
    128-bit WEP, 152-bit WEP, 40-bit WEP, 64-bit WEP, WPA

System Requirements

  • OS Required
    Apple MacOS, Linux, Microsoft Windows 98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Novell NetWare, UNIX

Environmental Parameters

  • Min Operating Temperature
    32 °F
  • Max Operating Temperature
    104 °F
  • Humidity Range Operating
    0 - 90%

Header

  • Brand
    NETGEAR
  • Product Line
    NETGEAR
  • Model
    WGU624
  • Country Kits
    North America
  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Compatibility
    Mac, PC, Unix

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    6.9 in
  • Depth
    4.7 in
  • Height
    1.1 in
  • Weight
    0.66 lbs

Cable Details

  • Type
    network cable
  • Included Qty
    1
  • Form Factor
    external

Expansion Slots

  • Type
    none

Line Properties

  • Line Coding Format
    CCK, OFDM

Slot Required

  • Type
    none

Service & Support

  • Type
    1 year warranty

Service & Support Details

  • Full Contract Period
    1 year
  • Type
    limited warranty

NetGear WGU624 Double 108 Mbps Wireless Firewall Router

