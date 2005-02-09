Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
NetGear WGU624 Double 108 Mbps Wireless Firewall Router
Part Number: WGU624 Released: 4 October 2004
General
Frequency Band2.4 GHz
Status IndicatorsPort status, power
Encryption Algorithm128-bit WEP, 64-bit WEP, 152-bit WEP, 40-bit WEP, WPA
Max Range Indoors400 ft
Routing ProtocolRIP-1, RIP-2
- ManufacturerNetgear
Modem
Typenone
Networking
Form Factordesktop
Typewireless router
Connectivity Technologywired, wireless
Data Link ProtocolEthernet, Fast Ethernet, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g
Network / Transport ProtocolIPSec, L2TP, PPPoE, PPTP, TCP/IP
FeaturesDHCP support, DMZ port, firewall protection, auto-uplink (auto MDI/MDI-X), content filtering, manageable, DoS attack prevention, E-mail alert, Intrusion Detection System (IDS), MAC address filtering, NAT support, Stateful Packet Inspection (SPI), VPN passthrough, URL filtering
Compliant StandardsIEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g
Wireless Protocol802.11a/b/g
Data Transfer Rate108 Mbps
Spread Spectrum MethodDSSS, OFDM
Line Coding FormatCCK, OFDM
WAN Ports Qty1
Integrated Switch4-port switch
Key FeaturesVPN support, firewall
Power Device
Nominal VoltageAC 120 V
Frequency Required60 Hz
Typeexternal power adapter
Interface Provided
Typenetwork, network node
InterfaceEthernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX
Qty1, 4
Connector TypeRJ-45
WAN / DMZWAN
TypeLAN, WAN
Chassis
Built-in DevicesLED panel
Miscellaneous
System Requirements
OS RequiredApple MacOS, Linux, Microsoft Windows 98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Novell NetWare, UNIX
Environmental Parameters
Min Operating Temperature32 °F
Max Operating Temperature104 °F
Humidity Range Operating0 - 90%
Header
BrandNETGEAR
Product LineNETGEAR
ModelWGU624
Country KitsNorth America
Packaged Quantity1
CompatibilityMac, PC, Unix
Dimensions & Weight
Width6.9 in
Depth4.7 in
Height1.1 in
Weight0.66 lbs
Cable Details
Typenetwork cable
Included Qty1
Form Factorexternal
Expansion Slots
-
Line Properties
Slot Required
-
Service & Support
Type1 year warranty
Service & Support Details
Full Contract Period1 year
Typelimited warranty
General
