Update: Spring/summer 2018

Netgear in June introduced a new cloud service called Arlo Smart. Arlo Smart offers new features many Arlo security camera customers have been waiting for. They include person alerts, motion detection zones and e911, a way to connect with emergency responders from the Arlo app. Here's an overview of Arlo Smart's pricing tiers and options:

Arlo Smart Add-on: $3 per month (per camera) for person detection, motion zones and rich notifications.

Arlo Smart Premier: $10 per month for person detection, motion zones, rich notifications and e911. The Premier service also extends the video storage period from one week to 30 days. It works with up to 10 Arlo cameras.

Arlo Smart Elite: $15 per month for person detection, motion zones, rich notifications and e911. The Elite service extends the video storage period from 30 days to 60 days and it works with up to 20 Arlo cameras.

The original review of the Netgear Arlo Go posted on April 5, 2018. Read it in full below:

The Arlo Go by Netgear is a $400 HD live streaming outdoor security camera. It runs exclusively on cellular networks, meaning no Wi-Fi, no Ethernet -- just LTE by way of AT&T, Verizon or Netgear's own Arlo Mobile plan. The Arlo Go is available in the UK for £339 and Australia for AU$599.

Designed like Netgear's Wi-Fi-powered Arlo cams, the Go comes with a rechargeable battery that's supposed to last for over a month. Mine's been running off and on for a few weeks now and the battery is currently around 50 percent.

Consider the Arlo Go if you're searching for a camera that works where Wi-Fi can't, but sticking to an AT&T or a Verizon plan. The Arlo Mobile service is based on the number of alerts you receive, and while the Go's motion sensor is adjustable, you can receive dozens of alerts within just a couple of hours -- and the camera stops working if you reach your plan's max allowance. That's easier to avoid if you opt for AT&T or Verizon, since they log the amount of data you use rather than the number of times the motion sensor detects activity.

Getting to know the Arlo Go

There aren't a ton of DIY LTE security cameras available today. In addition to the Arlo Go, there's the D-Link DCS-1820LH, which is supposed to be available some time this year and the Panasonic Nubo, which isn't currently sold in the US. That leaves the Link-U 4G LTE Smartcam, which got its start on Indiegogo back in 2014 and is actually out in the world and available for purchase.

Here's how the Link-U compares to Netgear's Arlo Go:

Comparing LTE security cameras

Netgear Arlo Go Link-U 4G LTE Smartcam Price $400 $249 Color finish White Black and white Weatherproof Indoor/outdoor Indoor only Connection type Cellular Cellular; Wi-Fi; Ethernet Power source Rechargeable battery Rechargeable battery, Power over Ethernet (PoE) Resolution 720p HD 1080p HD Live streaming Yes Yes Continuous recording No No Cloud storage Yes No Local storage Yes (up to 32GB microSD card, not included) Yes (up to 32GB microSD card, not included) Mobile app Yes Yes Web app Yes No Night vision Yes Yes Alerts Motion and sound Motion and sound Activity zones No No Third-party integrations Amazon Alexa; Google Assistant; IFTTT Works with Sigma Casa devices

Netgear's upfront cost is higher and its resolution tops out at 720p HD, compared to the Link-U's 1080p stream. The Arlo Go also doesn't offer the option to connect over LTE, Wi-Fi or Ethernet -- or to connect via a Power over Ethernet injector like the Link-U. The Go does, however, offer 7 days of free clip-based cloud storage, a web app and voice integrations with Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as a dedicated IFTTT channel. Just like other Alexa- and Google-Assistant-enabled security cameras, the Go works with screen-enabled devices like the Amazon Echo Show or a Google Chromecast TV. Simply say, "Show me the Garden camera" to pull up a live feed on your devices.

The Link-U is limited to local storage via a microSD card (optional for the Arlo Go) and it only works with Sigma Casa motion sensors, door/window sensors, smart plugs, temperature sensors and other devices. But one Link-U camera can only support up to eight Sigma Casa products at a time. Most importantly, the Link-U isn't weatherproof and its battery is only supposed to last for up to eight hours.