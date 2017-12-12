The Good Nanoleaf's music-syncing Rhythm module is incredibly easy to use, and it works well with a wide variety of music. You can trigger rhythm presets using voice commands with Siri, Alexa or the Google Assistant.

The Bad The tool for creating your own presets is very basic, only letting you pick a color palette and a single animation style.

The Bottom Line This is a no-brainer upgrade if you already own a set of color-changing Aurora panels, and a fun excuse to buy in if you're a tech-minded music lover.

Visit manufacturer site for details.