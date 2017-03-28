MSI's mini gaming PC is VR-ready yet quieter than a library

MSI

MSI claims its Trident 3 desktop is the world's smallest VR-ready gaming PC. And now it's available in white.

A black version of the petite 4.7-liter system was originally announced at CES 2017, but for a limited time you can get an Arctic color option. It's still running on an ITX-format MSI GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card, which, combined with its Core i7 processor, delivers enough performance for VR gaming. Plus, MSI makes it easy to connect a VR headset with its VR Link HDMI port and its one-click software optimization for

What's also impressive is that for a gaming PC that measures only 13.6x2.8x9.2 inches (34.5x7.1x23.4 cm), MSI's cooling system can stay super quiet -- less than 36dB under full load.

MSI Trident 3 Arctic Specifications Price $1,500 (approx. £1,195, AU$1,965) Processor Intel seventh-gen 3.6GHz Core i7-7700 Chipset Intel H110 Graphics 8GB MSI GeForce GTX 1070 8GB MSI GeForce GTX 1070 Memory 16GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM (supports up to 32GB) Storage 256GB M.2 SSD plus 1TB 7,200rpm HDD Power supply 330-watt power adapter Front I/O Headphone and microphone jacks, USB 3.1Type-C (gen 1), two USB 3.1Type-A (one supports super charger 2), VR-Link (HDMI out) Rear I/O Microphone, line-in, line-out, Ethernet, USB 3.1 Type-A, Four USB 2.0 Type-A, HDMI out, VR-Link (connect front VR-Link and graphics card)

While the PC market is declining overall, gaming systems continue to be a bright spot. Full details are on MSI's site now with it expected to hit stores until April.