Meet Motorola's latest affordable, feature-packed phone: the Moto E4. It looks just like a Moto G5 Plus, but it's smaller and cheaper, costing only $130 or £129, which converts to about AU$215. The E4 has a slightly more expensive sibling, the larger E4 Plus, which packs a behemoth 5,000mAh battery.

I'm still early in my Moto E4 testing, but here are my first impressions so far.

The E4 runs a version of Android Nougat 7.1 with only a thin layer of Motorola software on top -- the usual Moto flair, like being able to view notifications while the screen is off, and some handy shortcut gestures as well.

Below the display on my review unit is a wide fingerprint sensor, which works as well as the Touch ID on the iPhone 7. Like the Moto G5 Plus and the Moto Z2 Play the E4 has One Button Nav that turns the sensor into a navigation pad:

  • Swipe left to go back
  • Swipe right to show recent apps
  • Tap once to go home
  • Long tap to lock the screen
  • Tap and hold to bring up Google Assistant
The Moto E4 has a removable battery.

Not every region will get a fingerprint reader. For those that don't, the Moto E4 won't be able to secure the phone with a fingerprint, or navigate you around your apps.

The Moto E4's body has a familiar, simple design with rounded corners and is splash resistant. The back is unapologetically plastic, and pops off so you can swap out the battery. Yes, it's removable!

In our looped video playback test, the E4 lasted 11 hours -- low for a budget phone, which typically last 13-14 hours.

The Moto E4 has a selfie flash.

It has 8-megapixel rear camera that shoots decent photos, but the dynamic range isn't great. On a bright sunny day, highlights blow out and shadows get crunched into black. Once this happens it's hard to get those nuances back. In other situations without such extremes, the camera produces good shots.

On the front is a 5-megapixel camera with a dedicated flash. In dark situations the flash gave selfies a harsh artificial look, but in backlight the flash added a nice touch of light to make pictures look more even.

Then there are the aspects of the E4 that make it feel like a budget phone:

  • A 5-inch, 720-pixel display (not very detailed or bright by today's standards)
  • A Micro-USB charging port
  • 16GB of storage, though you can add up to 128GB more with a microSD card
  • 2GB of RAM
  • No NFC (neither does the E4 Plus)

On paper its 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor (or 427 depending on region) seems underwhelming. But in my limited time with the E4, I didn't find it sluggish when I switched apps or streamed video.

The Moto E4 is as small as Chewbacca.

My testing continues, so check back soon for a full rated review of the Moto E4 with even more details about how well it works, including a deeper dive into processor speeds and that camera.

The Motorola Moto E4 is available in the US from Verizon now. You can buy it unlocked at Motorola's website and from other third-party retailers (like Amazon) starting June 30. You'll be able to buy it globally later this summer.

Moto E4 vs. Moto E4 Plus, Moto G5 Plus, Nokia 5 and Huawei Honor 6x


 Motorola Moto E4 Motorola Moto E4 Plus Motorola Moto G5 Plus Nokia 5 Huawei Honor 6X
Display size, resolution 5-inch; 1,280x720 pixels 5.5-inch; 1,280x720 pixels 5.2-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.2-inch; 1,280x720 pixels 5.5-inch, 1,920x1,080 pixels
Pixel density 294ppi 267 ppi 424ppi 282ppi 403ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 5.7 x 2.8 x 0.37 in 6.1 x 3.1 x 0.39 in 5.9 x 2.9 x 0.3 in 5.9 x 2.9 x 0.34 in 5.9 x 3 x 0.3 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 145 x 72 x 9.3 mm 155 x 78 x 10 mm 150 x 74 x 7.7 mm 150 x 73 x 8.55 mm 151 x 76 x 8.2 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.3 oz; 150g 6.4 oz; 181g 5.5 oz, 155g TBA 5.7 oz, 162g
Mobile software Android Nougat 7.1 Android Nougat 7.1 Android 7.0 Nougat Android Nougat 7.1.1 Android 6.0 Marshmallow
Camera (megapixels) 8MP 13MP 12MP 13MP 12 + 2MP
Front-facing camera (megapixels) 5MP with flash 5MP with flash 5MP 8MP 8MP
Video capture 1080p 1080p 1080p TBA 1080p
Processor Quad-core processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon in North America; MediaTek globally) Quad-core processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon in North America; MediaTek globally) 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 2.1GHz octa-core Huawei Kirin 655
Storage 16GB 16GB, 32GB 16GB (Australia only), 32GB (UK & US), 64GB (US only) 16GB 32GB
RAM 2GB 2GB or 3GB (varies by region) 2GB on 32GB US model; 3GB on 32GB UK model; 4GB on 64GB US model 2GB 3GB
Expandable storage Up to 128GB Up to 128GB Up to 128GB Up to 128GB Up to 128GB
Battery 2,800mAh (removable) 5,000mAh 3,000mAh 3,000mAh 3,340mAh
Fingerprint sensor Beneath screen (varies by region) Beneath screen Below screen Yes, location TBA Back cover
Connector Micro-USB Micro-USB Micro-USB Micro-USB Micro-USB
Special features Dual-SIM (varies by region), splash-resistant (varies by region) Dual-SIM (varies by region), splash-resistant (varies by region) Dual-SIM (varies by region), splash-resistant
Dual-SIM
Price off-contract (USD) $130 $180 $229 (32GB); $299 (64GB) TBA $250
Price (GBP) £129 £159 £249 (32GB) TBA £225
Price (AUD) Converts to AU$215 Converts to AU$265 AU$399 (16GB) TBA N/A

