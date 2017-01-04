Monster goes hog wild with expanded wireless sports headphone line

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Companies like Bose and Beats tend to be pretty focused in their headphone offerings, with a limited number of models in their lineups. In contrast, Monster has never been shy about putting out a plethora of headphones at various price points, and that philosophy is on display with its 2017 line of iSport headphones, which includes 7 new models, 4 of which are wireless.

The headliner is the Victory BT ($100), which is similar to the Monster Adidas Sport Adistar that I reviewed last year. I got an early sample of the Victory BT and it's a very good in-ear wireless sports headphone that competes with Jaybird's X3 in terms of fit and sound quality. But it's a little hard to find at the moment (hopefully it will get wider distribution soon).

I'll have a full review of the iSport Victory in the coming weeks and hopefully get my hands on a few of the other models previewed below so I can offer some comparisons.

Here's a look at the 2017 Monster iSport wireless lineup (when we get accurate international pricing, we'll add it).

iSport Achieve BT ($60)

Durable and sweat-proof

High isolation factor for focus

One universal anti-microbial ear-hook with multiple ear-tips for perfect fit

Low profile, flat cable

Three Button ControlTalk™ lets users Play/Pause their music for on-the-go calls

5+ hours playback time

Available in Black, Blue and Green

iSport Intensity BT ($80)

New reflective cable for extra safety running at night and in low-light environments

Durable and sweat-proof

Hybrid noise isolation

Multiple anti-microbial ear-hooks for perfect fit

Premium finish with high quality touch and feel

USB charging cable and carry pouch

3-button Universal ControlTalk™ with Micro USB Charge point

6+ hours consistent playback time

Available in Blue and Green

iSport Victory BT ($100)

New smaller design

New two sound-engineered Monster Sound profiles (warm-up and sport) so you can customize your workout audio experience

New twisted, reflective cable for extra safety running at night and in low-light environments

Sweat-proof

OmniTip fins enabled secure fit

Multiple sized ear-tips

Noise isolating design

8+ hours playback

Available in Black, Blue and Green

iSport Freedom v2 ($200)

Touch Sensing Controls for play/pause, tracking and volume

Three Listening Modes (wireless, wired and USB Direct Digital Audio)

Two Different Sound Profiles (standard and "turbo" mode)

Pair Two Devices to share music

Low battery voice prompts and indicator LEDs

Built in high-intelligibility mic with advanced echo suppression

Durable and sweat-proof

Available in Black

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

In addition to the new wireless models, the new Monster iSport Wired models include:

iSport Achieve ($30)

One universal ear-hook

High sound isolation

In-line microphone

Low profile flat cable

Available in Black, Blue and Green

iSport Strive v3 ($40)

Three sets of patented SportClip

Sweat proof and durable

Anti-tangle cable

Partial noise isolation - great for outdoor running

In-line microphone

Mic for Hands-free Calling

Available in Black

iSport Compete ($50)