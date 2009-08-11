Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 4000 Prices

Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 4000

Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 4000 - mouse - 2.4 GHz - berry pink

Part Number: D5D-00019

2 Related Models

CNET Editors' Rating

 Excellent
* Product and pricing data are sourced from third parties for informational purposes only. We strive to provide correct information, but are not responsible for inaccuracies. Should you find any errors, please help us by reporting it here.