Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Logitech Harmony Touch
Part Number: 915-000198
Connections
-
Qty1
Remote Control
-
Supported DevicesTV, Blu-ray player, Satellite TV system, Cable box, AV receiver, DVD player, Projector
-
Supported Device Qty15
-
Remote Control TechnologyInfrared
-
Input DeviceKeypad, Touch screen
-
FeaturesNumber pad access on touch screen, Integrated Skype™ experience with Logitech TV Cam HD, Back-lit buttons for convenient navigation, Rechargeable, Easy online set up, Supports 5000+ brands, Sleek, streamlined design, Customizable channel icons
System Requirements
-
Operating System SupportMS Windows 8, MS Windows 7, MS Windows Vista, MS Windows XP, Apple Mac OS X 10.5 or later
-
Miscellaneous
-
Included AccessoriesRemote control charging stand, USB cable, AC adapter
Header
-
BrandLogitech
-
Product LineLogitech Harmony
-
ModelTouch
-
Packaged Quantity1
Display
-
TypeLCD display
-
Diagonal Size2.4 in, 2.4 in
-
Diagonal Size (metric)6.1 cm
-
Color DisplayYes
Cable Details
-
TypeUSB cable
-
Included Qty1
Battery
-
Rechargeable Batteryrechargeable
Service & Support
-
Type1 year warranty
Service & Support Details
-
Typelimited warranty
-
Full Contract Period1 year
General
- ManufacturerLogitech