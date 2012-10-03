Logitech Harmony Touch Specifications

Fancy touch screen fails against cheaper clickers

Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.

Logitech Harmony Touch

Part Number: 915-000198

Connections

  • Qty
    1

Remote Control

  • Supported Devices
    TV, Blu-ray player, Satellite TV system, Cable box, AV receiver, DVD player, Projector
  • Supported Device Qty
    15
  • Remote Control Technology
    Infrared
  • Input Device
    Keypad, Touch screen
  • Features
    Number pad access on touch screen, Integrated Skype™ experience with Logitech TV Cam HD, Back-lit buttons for convenient navigation, Rechargeable, Easy online set up, Supports 5000+ brands, Sleek, streamlined design, Customizable channel icons

System Requirements

  • Operating System Support
    MS Windows 8, MS Windows 7, MS Windows Vista, MS Windows XP, Apple Mac OS X 10.5 or later
  • Operating System
    MS Windows XP, MS Windows 7, MS Windows Vista, Apple Mac OS X 10.5 or later, MS Windows 8

Miscellaneous

  • Included Accessories
    Remote control charging stand, USB cable, AC adapter

Header

  • Brand
    Logitech
  • Product Line
    Logitech Harmony
  • Model
    Touch
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Display

  • Type
    LCD display
  • Diagonal Size
    2.4 in, 2.4 in
  • Diagonal Size (metric)
    6.1 cm
  • Color Display
    Yes

Cable Details

  • Type
    USB cable
  • Included Qty
    1

Battery

  • Rechargeable Battery
    rechargeable

Service & Support

  • Type
    1 year warranty

Service & Support Details

  • Type
    limited warranty
  • Full Contract Period
    1 year

General

  • Manufacturer
    Logitech

Where to Buy

Logitech Harmony Touch

Part Number: 915-000198

Visit manufacturer site for details.

CNET earns fees when you click these offers.