Logitech FabricSkin Keyboard Folio for iPad Air (Black)

Part Number: 920-005917

General

  • Max Operating Distance
    33 ft
  • Manufacturer
    Logitech

Input Device

  • Connectivity Technology
    wireless
  • Features
    spillproof
  • Product Type
    keyboard and folio case
  • Interface
    Bluetooth
  • Keyboard Type
    keyboard
  • Key/Button Function
    copy, iPad functions, paste, undo
  • Keyboard Technology
    membrane
  • Depth
    0.7 in
  • Height
    10.1 in
  • Width
    7.3 in
  • Hot Keys Function
    Copy, paste, iPad functions, undo
  • Weight
    14.99 oz

Miscellaneous

  • Color
    carbon black
  • Color Category
    black, white

Header

  • Brand
    Logitech
  • Product Line
    Logitech
  • Model
    FabricSkin
  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Compatibility
    Apple iOS

Carrying Case

  • Features
    corner protection system, power saving magnet, scratch-proof, secure closure, spill-resistant, transformable into a stand for typing or viewing video

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    7.3 in
  • Depth
    0.7 in
  • Height
    10.1 in
  • Weight
    14.99 oz

Service & Support

  • Type
    2 years warranty

Service & Support Details

  • Full Contract Period
    2 years
  • Type
    limited warranty

General

  • Manufacturer
    Logitech

