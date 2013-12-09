Regional specs shown for US. UK specs are unavailable.
Logitech FabricSkin Keyboard Folio for iPad Air (Black)
Part Number: 920-005917
General
Max Operating Distance33 ft
- ManufacturerLogitech
Input Device
Connectivity Technologywireless
Featuresspillproof
Product Typekeyboard and folio case
InterfaceBluetooth
Keyboard Typekeyboard
Key/Button Functioncopy, iPad functions, paste, undo
Keyboard Technologymembrane
Hot Keys FunctionCopy, paste, iPad functions, undo
Weight14.99 oz
Miscellaneous
Colorcarbon black
Color Categoryblack, white
Header
BrandLogitech
Product LineLogitech
ModelFabricSkin
-
-
CompatibilityApple iOS
Carrying Case
Featurescorner protection system, power saving magnet, scratch-proof, secure closure, spill-resistant, transformable into a stand for typing or viewing video
Dimensions & Weight
Service & Support
Type2 years warranty
Service & Support Details
Full Contract Period2 years
Typelimited warranty
General
