Linksys E1200 Monitor N300 Wireless-N Router

Part Number: E1200-UK

General

  • Frequency Band
    2.4 GHz
  • Features
    Firewall protection, DMZ port, MAC address filtering, VPN passthrough, firmware upgradable, Wi-Fi Multimedia (WMM) support, Quality of Service (QoS), Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS), DHCP server, port forwarding
  • Authentication Method
    RADIUS
  • Encryption Algorithm
    128-bit WEP, 64-bit WEP, WPA, WPA2
  • Routing Protocol
    RIP, static IP routing
  • Manufacturer
    Cisco

Modem

  • Antenna Qty
    2

Networking

  • Form Factor (FE)
    desktop
  • Type
    wireless router
  • Connectivity Technology
    wired, wireless
  • Data Link Protocol
    Ethernet, Fast Ethernet, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
  • Features
    DHCP server, DMZ port, MAC address filtering, Quality of Service (QoS), VPN passthrough, Wi-Fi Multimedia (WMM) support, Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS), firewall protection, firmware upgradable, port forwarding
  • Compliant Standards
    IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n, IEEE 802.3u, UPnP
  • Wireless Protocol
    802.11b/g/n
  • Routing Protocol
    RIP, static IP routing
  • Remote Management Protocol
    HTTP, HTTPS
  • Data Transfer Rate
    300 Mbps
  • WAN Ports Qty
    1
  • Integrated Switch
    4-port switch
  • Key Features
    VPN support, firewall

Antenna

  • Antenna Qty
    2
  • Aerial Form Factor
    internal

Interface Provided

  • Interface
    Ethernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX
  • Qty
    1, 4
  • Connector Type
    RJ-45
  • Type (FF)
    LAN, WAN

Miscellaneous

  • Encryption Algorithm
    128-bit WEP, 64-bit WEP, WPA, WPA2

Environmental Parameters

  • Min Operating Temperature
    0 °C
  • Max Operating Temperature
    40 °C
  • Humidity Range Operating
    10 - 80% (non-condensing)
Power Device

  • Type
    external power adapter

Header

  • Brand
    Linksys
  • Product Line
    Linksys
  • Model
    E1200
  • Packaged Quantity
    1
  • Country Kits
    United Kingdom
  • Compatibility
    Mac, PC

Cable Details

  • Type
    network cable
  • Included Qty
    1

Dimensions & Weight

  • Width
    18.9 cm
  • Depth
    15.2 cm
  • Height
    3.1 cm
  • Weight
    253 g

Software

  • Type
    Drivers & Utilities

Service & Support

  • Type
    1 year warranty

Service & Support Details

  • Full Contract Period
    1 year
  • Type
    limited warranty

