Linksys E1200 Monitor N300 Wireless-N Router
Part Number: E1200-UK
General
Frequency Band2.4 GHz
FeaturesFirewall protection, DMZ port, MAC address filtering, VPN passthrough, firmware upgradable, Wi-Fi Multimedia (WMM) support, Quality of Service (QoS), Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS), DHCP server, port forwarding
Authentication MethodRADIUS
Encryption Algorithm128-bit WEP, 64-bit WEP, WPA, WPA2
Routing ProtocolRIP, static IP routing
- ManufacturerCisco
Modem
Antenna Qty2
Networking
Form Factor (FE)desktop
Typewireless router
Connectivity Technologywired, wireless
Data Link ProtocolEthernet, Fast Ethernet, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
FeaturesDHCP server, DMZ port, MAC address filtering, Quality of Service (QoS), VPN passthrough, Wi-Fi Multimedia (WMM) support, Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS), firewall protection, firmware upgradable, port forwarding
Compliant StandardsIEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n, IEEE 802.3u, UPnP
Wireless Protocol802.11b/g/n
Routing ProtocolRIP, static IP routing
Remote Management ProtocolHTTP, HTTPS
Data Transfer Rate300 Mbps
WAN Ports Qty1
Integrated Switch4-port switch
Key FeaturesVPN support, firewall
Antenna
-
Aerial Form Factorinternal
Interface Provided
InterfaceEthernet 10Base-T/100Base-TX
Qty1, 4
Connector TypeRJ-45
Type (FF)LAN, WAN
Miscellaneous
Environmental Parameters
Min Operating Temperature0 °C
Max Operating Temperature40 °C
Humidity Range Operating10 - 80% (non-condensing)
Power Device
Typeexternal power adapter
Header
BrandLinksys
Product LineLinksys
ModelE1200
Packaged Quantity1
Country KitsUnited Kingdom
CompatibilityMac, PC
Cable Details
Typenetwork cable
Included Qty1
Dimensions & Weight
Width18.9 cm
Depth15.2 cm
Height3.1 cm
Weight253 g
Software
TypeDrivers & Utilities
Service & Support
Type1 year warranty
Service & Support Details
Full Contract Period1 year
Typelimited warranty
General
- ManufacturerCisco