LifeBEAM Smart Hat Specifications

LifeBEAM Smart Hat (white)

Part Number: LBSmart Hat

Communications

  • Wireless Interface
    ANT/ANT+, Bluetooth

Style

  • Product type
    Fitness monitor

Header

  • Brand
    LifeBeam
  • Product Line
    LifeBeam
  • Model
    Smart Hat
  • Packaged Quantity
    1

Battery

  • Run Time (Up To)
    17 sec

Miscellaneous

  • Sensors
    heart rate, three-axis accelerometer

Features

  • Sensors
    heart rate, three-axis accelerometer

Environmental Parameters

  • Min Operating Temperature
    -5 °C
  • Max Operating Temperature
    45 °C

Service & Support

  • Type
    1 year warranty

General

  • Manufacturer
    LifeBeam

