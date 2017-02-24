LG unveils X Power2 phone, packs a beast of a battery

LG

In the next few days, LG is expected to announce its upcoming G6 flagship at Mobile World Congress. But the South Korean phone maker will also demo its newest X Power 2 at the trade show as well.

As a followup to the X Power, the X Power 2 packs a high-capacity, non-removable battery (from 4,100mAh to 4,500mAh compared to its predecessor). LG claims it can play 15 hours of continuous video, but we won't know for sure until we get our hands on it and test it ourselves. The battery also incorporates quick charging technology.

Other than the battery, however, the phone packs hardware that leans towards the higher end of mid-range specs. That includes a 5.5-inch display, a 1.5GHz processor and a 13-megapixel camera. It's certainly not as exciting as the G6 promises to be, but it may be a good option for users looking for a long-lasting but affordable handset. Other specs include:

5.5-inch HD display

6.09 x 3.07 x 0.33 inches (154.7 x 78.1 x 8.4mm)

5.78 ounces (164g)

1.5 GHz eight-core processor

13-megapixel rear camera; 5-megapixel front-facing camera

2GB or 1.5GB RAM

16GB of internal memory with the option to expand up to 2TB

4,500mAh non-removable battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

The LG X Power 2 will be available in March and launch in Latin America first. Afterwards, it will roll out the United States and countries in Asia and Europe, as well as other regions.

