LG V35 ThinQ coming to AT&T for $900, available June 8

AT&T

Shortly after the LG G7 ThinQ launched in early May, other premium LG phones were rumored to come through the pipeline, namely a speculated V35 and V40 phone.

Sure enough, US carrier AT&T officially announced the LG V35 ThinQ Wednesday. The phone arrives in stores on June 8 with preorders beginning this Friday. It will cost $900 (or $30 a month for 30 months under AT&T's Next installment plan). Though UK and Australia availability hasn't been announced, that comes out to about £679 or AU$1,202, respectively. This makes it one of the priciest LG phones to date, and it joins the ranks of the iPhone X and the Galaxy Note 8 as part of the trend of ultra-premium phones.

The V35 serves as a half-step update to the V30S ThinQ (pronounced thin-kew), which was unveiled earlier this February. Upgrades include a faster Snapdragon 845 processor from Qualcomm, a better front-facing camera (from a 5-megapixel to now an 8-megapixel lens) and more memory (a jump from 4GB to 6GB of RAM).

At the same time, the phone shares a number of similarities with LG's current flagship, the G7 ThinQ. This includes built-in AI tools in the camera (like object recognition) and Google Lens. The V35 is also water resistant and has wireless charging. Unlike the G7, however, it does not have a notched display.

Other specs include: